With the holidays just around the corner, there's no better time to kick off the festivities with cheesy delights. Whole Foods' 12 Days of Cheese is returning this December, which means you'll get massive discounts on artisanal cheeses. It's time to stock up on some seriously cheap but excitingly delicious and exotic holiday party appetizers.

Whole Foods is bringing back its popular 12 Days of Cheese promotion, which might just be the tastiest holiday tradition, from Thursday, Dec. 12 through Monday, Dec. 23 this year. Each day of the deal, one artisan cheese will be on sale at all Whole Foods locations for a whopping 50 percent off. And if you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get an additional 10 percent off.

Cheesemongers can satisfy their craving on the wide selection of 12 cheeses this year, which are made in different parts of the world. You'll get to indulge in delicacies like the Kaltbach Cave Aged Le Gruyere from Switzerland on Dec. 14, which has unique tones of tangy fruit and classic nuttiness. If you swing by your local store on Dec. 16, you'll find the Mons Camembert from France, which is a smooth and earthy cheese that was selected exclusively for Whole Foods. On the final day of the promotion, Dec. 23, Whole Foods is featuring a Vermont classic that's washed with organic jasmine and lavender flavored kombucha produced in Oregon. You won't want to miss out on the innovative kombucha-washed cheese, which is called Cellars at Jasper Hill Kombucha Willoughby.

Other standout cheeses include the Mitica Drunk Goat made from Murciana goats in Spain, the Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog from the United States, and Neal's Yard Dairy Keen's Cheddar from the United Kingdom.

Hugh Threlfall/Photodisc/Getty Images

Check out the full list of cheeses and when they'll be on sale below:

Dec. 12: Roth Pavino

Dec. 13: Istara P'tit Basque

Dec. 14: Uplands Cheese Pleasant Ridge Reserve

Dec. 15: Neal's Yard Dairy Keen's Cheddar

Dec. 16: Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog

Dec. 17: Emmi Cave Aged Le Gruyère

Dec. 18: Sweet Grass Dairy Thomasville Tomme

Dec. 19: Mitica Cordobes

Dec. 20: Rogue Creamery Oregon Blue

Dec. 21: Klare Melk Truffle Gouda

Dec. 22: Cellars at Jasper Hill Harbison with Prosecco

Dec. 23: MonS Mary dans les Étoiles

The global selection of cheese may be new to you, so if you're conflicted about which cheese to buy this season, don't fret. You can stop by your local Whole Foods and sample the curated selection. There will also be a team of Whole Food's in-store Certified Cheese Professionals on hand to answer any questions you have, and can even give you tips for building a cheese board as well as beverage pairing recommendations. With 12 days packed full of cheese, December is about to be the tastiest month yet.