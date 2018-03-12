Are your party senses tingling? Did you just shove eight bikinis into a suitcase next to your sunscreen and an economy-sized box of condoms? Do you feel the need to shout "woooooooo!" every five seconds bubbling up inside you? That can only mean one thing: The time of my favorite annual hot mess is nigh. A time when the weather is warm, the bathing suits are small, the mood is definitely... fun. Yep, I am talking about spring break, where you can finally go get some sun, have some fun, oh and have a spring break fling, too, of course. What is spring break after all, without a carefree make-out sesh with a hottie (or three)?

OK, so this is the part where I say one last responsible thing before giving into the all-out hedonism: If you plan on hooking up with anyone on spring break, just make sure that all your hookups are safe. You want to bring home memories, embarrassing photos, and maybe even a shot glass with "one tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor" written on it. But that's it. So make sure to keep a condom (or several) at the ready.

Back to the question at hand: Who are you gonna hook up with this year? With so many options, it might be hard to pick just one. To help narrow it down, here's who you should be keeping an eye out for during your spring break, according to the stars.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): The Hot Foreign Exchange Student Giphy Aries gals live for new adventures and crave new experiences, so it’s hardly surprising that when you spot that hottie you've never seen before, you’ll be making a beeline for them… or is that a V-line?

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): A Friend You Never Saw That Way Before Giphy With your warm heart and loving nature, you're hard to resist, Taurus, so who can blame all your friends for falling in love with you? Spring break, when the drinks are flowing and the guns and buns are out, is the perfect time for you to realize for the first time just how hot that one friend who always seems to be around is.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): The Local Hottie Who Knows The Hidden Hotspots Giphy Versatile Geminis are always up for just about anything, especially on vacation. So when a cute townie offers to show you the hidden sights, that’s your green light for (short-term) romance.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): The Foxy DJ Who Makes Your Heart Beat At 160 BPM Giphy For emotional and empathetic Cancers, music is an aphrodisiac. So when the beat is pumping, take a peek at the person spinning the records, because, girl, you’ve found your spring break fling.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): The Shy Cutie You Catch Checking You Out Giphy Look to the center of just about any party, and you’ll be there, Leo, drawing everyone to your pride. You may have the pick of the litter, but it’s going to be that shy cutie on the sidelines whom only you can draw out and who gets all your loving this spring break.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): The Ex You Have Unfinished Business With Giphy Your relationship may have technically ended, but maybe you didn’t get the closure you needed, Virgo. One last hurrah during spring break may be just what you need to close that chapter for good.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22): The Cute Bartender Who Makes The Best Margaritas Giphy In a sea of wild activities, easy-going Libra is going to stand out, especially to the hottie with the heavy pour you’ve been eyeballing all night. Is it a little basic to hook up with the bartender? Maybe. But hey, it’s spring break. What better time to basic?

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Your Lyft Driver Giphy Most folks wait until they get to the party or the after party to pull the trigger on their spring break fling. Sassy, seductive Scorpios, however, may not be able to wait that long, especially if your Lyft driver is hot. Besides, hello? They have a car, and getting to the next party ain’t cheap.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): The Funniest Person In The Crew Giphy For some signs, it’s all about opposites attract, but for Sag girls who tend to be the funniest girl in the squad, you are attracted to folks who are on your level. So when your group starts mingling with another, look for the funny one. They are going to be your fling this year.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan, 19): The One You’ve Been Crushing On All Year Giphy Oh, practical and prudent Capricorn, you’re so good at being patient and reserved the rest of year. But spring break? Oh, no, this is your chance to let it all go and embrace your wild side. It’s also time to finally make a move on that person you’ve been crushing on who just so happens to be in the same spring break hotspot as you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): The Artistic Type That Makes You Swoon Giphy For unique Aquarius gals, nothing is more attractive than creativity. There is just something about the artist type that draws out your inner seductress. So if you decide to take a break from the beach and embrace the culture of wherever you're vacationing (think: a quirky museum), keep your eye out for a hottie taking in the sights as well.