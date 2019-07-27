Hey, Upper East Siders, chances are you're gearing up to return to Manhattan and the world of Gossip Girl when the spinoff series heads to HBO Max in the near future. Considering the new show will pick up almost eight years after viewers learned that Dan Humphrey was the mysterious persona tracking the lives of his wealthy classmates, you might be wondering: Who will play Gossip Girl in the reboot? Well, according to the show runners, you can expect one major twist as far as the enigmatic character is concerned.

While making an appearance at the 2019 TV Critics Association summer press tour, series creator Jason Schwartz opened up about what fans can expect when the revival launches on the new streaming platform. So far, 10 episodes have been ordered although no official release date has been shared yet, according to E! News.

The biggest revelation from the event was that fans shouldn't expect Lonely Boy 2.0 to be the face of the gossip website. Instead, the storyline will veer away from trying to figure out the identity of Gossip Girl, as all the students will be contributing to the online gossip.

Schwartz explained that everyone will be Gossip Girl in the reboot, telling reporters:

We felt like a version that was just our cast grown up ... it didn't really feel like a group of adults who were being controlled by Gossip Girl would make a lot of sense, so it felt like there was something really interesting about this idea that we are all Gossip Girl now, in our own way, that we are all purveyors of our own social media surveillance state, and how that's evolved, and how that has morphed and mutated and telling that story through a new generation of Upper East Side high school kids felt like the right time.

This isn't the only way that you can expect the new series to differ from the original, as Schwartz also explained that the plot will include an all-new cast and the storyline will differ quite a bit from the 2007 CW show. Basically, don't expect to see any Blair and Chuck-esque love triangles or for an outsider like Dan Humphrey to end up with Upper East Side "it girl" Serena van der Woodesen, although there's still a chance that some of the characters from the original series could make a cameo.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Schwartz explained that he reached out to the original cast to offer them the opportunity to appear in the remake.

"I mean, if they want to be involved in some way, we reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening and that we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved, but we certainly didn't want to make it contingent upon them," he told reporters. "And you know, they played those characters for six years and if they felt like they're good with that, we wanted to respect that but obviously any time anybody wants ... it'd be great to see them again."

Unfortunately, the chances of the show using the iconic tagline "You know you love me. XOXO, Gossip Girl" seem to be pretty slim at this point, but I'm personally holding out for a Chuck and Blair reunion to bring a welcome dose of nostalgia when the reboot airs.