Who Was On Stage For Logic's “1-800-273-8255” Grammys Performance? Survivors Joined Him

Logic is up for his first Grammy at this year's show. His song "1-800-273-8255" featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid snagged him two nominations. The song has inspired listeners for the way it addresses suicide and mental illness unapologetically. The title of the song is the number for the National Suicide Hotline, which isn't something we've ever seen in a song title before. Logic performed "1-800-273-8255" with Alessia Cara and Khalid at the Grammys on Sunday, Jan. 28, and it featured more than just Cara and Khalid. So who was on stage for Logic's "1-800-273-8255" Grammys performance? Everyone on stage with Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid are people whose lives have been affected by suicide.

In case you missed it, Logic did this same thing when he performed "1-800-273-8255" at the 2017 VMAs. According to a statement released by MTV following the show, Logic's performance and Kesha's speech at the 2017 VMAs caused a 50 percent increase in calls made to the National Suicide Hotline, which makes it clear just how impactful Logic's song has been this year. And bringing people whose lives have been affected by suicide on stage during his Grammys performance was just as powerful as it was when he did the same thing at the VMAs.

Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid performing "1-800-273-8255" at the Grammys is so powerful, especially with his speech at the end.

The people on stage with them at the 60th Grammy Awards were reportedly selected by the National Suicide Hotline, according to People.

The song was snubbed for Song of the Year. Bruno Mars won for "That's What I Like," which doesn't make sense. But whatever! Fans weren't pleased.

Logic's "1-800-273-8255" lyrics start off with Logic singing:

I've been on the low. I been taking my time. I feel like I'm out of my mind. It feel like my life ain't mine. Who can relate? I've been on the low. I been taking my time. I feel like I'm out of my mind. It feel like my life ain't mine. I don't wanna be alive. I don't wanna be alive. I just wanna die today. I just wanna die. I don't wanna be alive. I don't wanna be alive. I just wanna die.

The first verse is rapped by Logic and goes:

And let me tell you why. All this other sh*t I'm talkin' 'bout they think they know it. I've been praying for somebody to save me, no one's heroic. And my life don’t even matter. I know it, I know it, I know I'm hurting deep down but can’t show it. I never had a place to call my own. I never had a home. Ain't nobody callin' my phone. Where you been? Where you at? What's on your mind? They say every life precious but nobody care about mine.

The chorus comes in again just before Logic comes in with an inspiring statement telling potentially suicidal people listening to the song that he wants them to be alive:

I've been on the low. I been taking my time. I feel like I'm out of my mind. It feel like my life ain't mine. Who can relate? I've been on the low. I been taking my time. I feel like I'm out of my mind. It feel like my life ain't mine. I don't wanna be alive. I don't wanna be alive. I just wanna die today. I just wanna die. I don't wanna be alive. I don't wanna be alive. I just wanna die.

I want you to be alive. I want you to be alive. You don't gotta die today. You don't gotta die. I want you to be alive. I want you to be alive. You don't gotta die. Now lemme tell you why.

Alessia Cara drives this point even further by singing:

It's the very first breath when your head's been drowning underwater. And it's the lightness in the air when you're there chest to chest with a lover. It's holding on, though the road's long. And seeing light in the darkest things. And when you stare at your reflection finally knowing who it is. I know that you'll thank God you did.

Logic comes back in rapping his next verse and then a chorus with some major changes:

I know where you been, where you are, where you goin'. I know you're the reason I believe in life. What's the day without a little night? I'm just tryna shed a little light. It can be hard. It can be so hard. But you gotta live right now. You got everything to give right now.

I've been on the low. I been taking my time. I feel like I'm out of my mind. It feel like my life ain't mine. Who can relate? I've been on the low I been taking my time. I feel like I'm out of my mind. It feel like my life ain't mine. I finally wanna be alive (finally wanna be alive). I finally wanna be alive. I don't wanna die today (hey). I don't wanna die. I finally wanna be alive (finally wanna be alive). I finally wanna be alive (oh). I don't wanna die (no, I don't wanna die). I don't wanna die (I just wanna live) (I just wanna live).

Then Khalid's verse closes out the powerful song:

Pain don't hurt the same, I know. The lane I travel feels alone. But I'm moving 'til my legs give out. And I see my tears melt in the snow. But I don't wanna cry. I don't wanna cry anymore. I wanna feel alive. I don't even wanna die anymore. Oh I don’t wanna. I don’t wanna. I don’t even wanna die anymore.

Logic performing "1-800-273-8255" at the Grammys was undoubtedly one of the highlights of this year's show.