Who Was On Stage For Logic's “1-800-273-8255” Grammys Performance? Survivors Joined Him

Logic is up for his first Grammy at this year's show. His song "1-800-273-8255" featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid snagged him two nominations. The song has inspired listeners for the way it addresses suicide and mental illness unapologetically. The title of the song is the number for the National Suicide Hotline, which isn't something we've ever seen in a song title before. Logic performed "1-800-273-8255" with Alessia Cara and Khalid at the Grammys on Sunday, Jan. 28, and it featured more than just Cara and Khalid. So who was on stage for Logic's "1-800-273-8255" Grammys performance? Everyone on stage with Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid are people whose lives have been affected by suicide.
In case you missed it, Logic did this same thing when he performed "1-800-273-8255" at the 2017 VMAs. According to a statement released by MTV following the show, Logic's performance and Kesha's speech at the 2017 VMAs caused a 50 percent increase in calls made to the National Suicide Hotline, which makes it clear just how impactful Logic's song has been this year. And bringing people whose lives have been affected by suicide on stage during his Grammys performance was just as powerful as it was when he did the same thing at the VMAs.
Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid performing "1-800-273-8255" at the Grammys is so powerful, especially with his speech at the end.