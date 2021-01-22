Just when 2021 seemed low on the magic, a new Netflix series is here to add a little fairy dust to the year. Fate: The Winx Saga dropped on Jan. 22, 2021, and it already has fans talking. Sure, the mix of mysticism, romance, and dash of nostalgia are all major draws, but one character in particular really put viewers under his spell. If Danny Griffin, who plays Sky in Fate: The Winx Saga, doesn't already have you crushing, he will once you get to learn more about him.

Prior to the series arriving on Netflix, many fans were already familiar with the premise of Fate: The Winx Saga. The show is a live-action reimagining of an Italian animated series called Winx Club. It ran for four years in the early 2000s before being revived by Nickelodeon for an eight-year stint. The story follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen), who discovers she's a fire fairy and heads to the prestigious Alfea Academy in the Otherworld to learn how to harness her powers.

In the Netflix series, it's at the Alfea Academy that Bloom meets her soon-to-be besties (who, yup, are also fairies) as well Sky, her roommate's on-again, off-again boyfriend. Even though he's ~taken,~ the two form a close friendship.

Netflix

As Bloom is learning more about Sky, fans are wanting to know more about Griffin, who plays him on-screen. The 23-year-old only started acting about seven years ago when he moved to London to study the craft. Since then, he's had a few small roles, including Shane in the BBC iPlayer series, Get Even. In an interview with Numéro on Jan. 4, Griffin said when he's not playing the boyfriend of fairies, he might be doing other cute things like horseback riding or playing video games.

His Instagram is mostly comprised of Netflix promos and modeling shots (he's repped by IMG Models Worldwide), but he also shares a lot of inspirational quotes from other actors and posts about his "inspiration," Heath Ledger.

While Winx is definitely Griffin's biggest role to date, you don't need any magic powers to foretell this probably won't be the last you'll see of him.

Fate: The Winx Saga is streaming now on Netflix.