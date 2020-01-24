Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was initially envisioned as a direct spinoff of The CW's Riverdale. It was, in concept, going to air on The CW, probably paired with Riverdale to create an "Archieland" type block of programming, with regular crossovers, not unlike Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. But then the show went to Netflix, and most of that got nixed, especially the crossover parts, which is why Sabrina fans were surprised to recognize Robin Goodfellow when he showed up. But who plays Robin in Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 3? Warning: Spoilers for Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 3 follow.

Up until now, crossovers from one show to the other have been limited to easter egg references, mainly ones CAOS makes for Riverdale. Part 3 comes the closest the show has come to having a real crossover when Hilda sends Dr. Cee to Pop's for takeout. But even so, the show doesn't show anything more than Pop's front door at an angle, so the restaurant's logo isn't visible, and Hilda never actually refers to the diner by name.

Instead, CAOS recast a Riverdale actor, Jonathan Whitesell, whose last gig happened to be playing a role in the town next door. But he's not playing the same character in both shows, and fans who only watch CAOS will have no idea he's already a familiar face in the Archieverse.

In Riverdale, Jonathan Whitesell played Kurtz. A student at Riverdale High School. Kurtz was part of both the Southside Serpents and the Gargoyle Gang. A drug addict with violent tendencies, he was a fanatic member of the gang and seemed to believe the whole "Gargoyle King" was real and became an enemy of the Jones family. The Gargoyle King turned out to be real enough to kill Kurtz anyway, cutting Whitesell's time on the show short after only a handful of Season 3 episodes.

But clearly, Whitesell made an impression on Riverdale's showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. When Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was looking to cast a love interest for Theo in Part 3, Whitesell got the job. Here, he plays Robin Goodfellow, a hobgoblin who is a member of the Pagan camp.

The show hints Robin might be part of the tribe trying to take down the Church of the Night and sacrifice Theo to the Green Man. But it turns out Robin is a good person at heart, whose feelings for Theo are real enough to turn against his fellow Pagans. The two even have sex to ensure that Theo is no longer a virgin, and therefore not a candidate for sacrifice. It doesn't get much more romantic in Greendale than that.