The kissing booth is opening up for a second year, and the sequel to Netflix's hit rom-com added a new face to complicate Elle Evans' love life even more. The streaming service released the full trailer for its highly anticipated follow-up movie, and it heavily features a new character named Marco, who looks like he's going to shake things up in a major way. But who plays Marco in The Kissing Booth 2? Here's everything you need to know about Taylor Zakhar Perez, the actor who is about to steal everyone's heart in the upcoming movie.

In the newly released trailer for The Kissing Booth 2, Elle and Noah's relationship is once again facing some issues. The first movie saw the two high schoolers come together at a charity kissing booth and proclaim their love for one another despite the complication of Noah being the older brother of Elle's best friend Lee. Although the two got their happily ever after at the end of the 2018 movie, the sequel is poised to threaten their relationship with a ton of new problems. Most notably, Noah has gone off to his freshman year at Harvard, and he just might be back to his playboy ways now that he's away from his girlfriend. Elle, meanwhile, seems to be getting closer and closer with a new student named Marco.

Clearly, Marco is going to be at the center of so much drama in The Kissing Booth 2, and his first appearance in the trailer already has fans wondering about the actor who's joining Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney in the rom-com saga. Fans may have seen Taylor Zakhar Perez pop up in some TV shows before, but The Kissing Booth 2 is poised to be his breakout role.

Perez's previous credits are mostly just one-episode appearances on hit TV shows including Scandal, Young & Hungry, Awkward, and iCarly. The Chicago native got his start in acting at a young age in musical theater, and was also reportedly a nationally ranked swimmer according to his IMDB page. He's also active on Instagram, which mostly features photos of him swimming and hiking, along with a ton of adorable pics with his dog, Jack.

While Perez may be an unknown face for a lot of fans right now, he's definitely going to be getting a lot of attention once The Kissing Booth 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 24.