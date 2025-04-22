Heartstopper Will End With A Movie, Not A Final Season

Charlie and Nick’s love story is getting the feature-length ending it deserves. After about half a year of worrying silence, Netflix finally revealed Heartstopper’s fate on April 22, confirming that the beloved romance series will end with a movie rather than a typical final season. The decision is a bit of a curveball, but a definite relief for fans, considering the anxiety that’s surrounded Netflix’s noticeably long delay in picking up a fourth season.

The upcoming movie will adapt the sixth and final installment of Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper graphic novels, which she is hoping to release before the film streams on Netflix. The farewell story will focus primarily on Nick’s college decision, as he and Charlie must finally confront the looming possibility of a long-distance relationship. Since Oseman’s final novel has yet to be released, most plot details are unknown.

However, with this significant change in format, Heartstopper fans can look forward to an even more intimate look at Charlie and Nick’s last moments together in movie form, as well as what the future holds for the rest of their tight-knit friend group as university threatens to put distance between them.

The Main Cast Is All Expected To Return

Netflix

While Oseman’s final book isn’t out yet, it’s widely expected that it will feature the full cast of main characters. Obviously Joe Locke and Kit Connor are a given to return as Charlie and Nick, with their close friends also expected to be back to finish up their stories: William Gao as Tao, Yasmin Finney as Elle, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, and Rhea Norwood as Imogen.

New characters are also likely, seeing as the movie may see a few characters going to new universities, but so far, none have been confirmed.

It’s Looking Like A 2026 Release

Although past season’s of Heartstopper have had a consistent annual release schedule, it seems less likely that this movie will continue the trend with a 2025 premiere. For one, it’s getting off to a later start due to the lengthy renewal delay, and adding to that, Oseman is still writing her sixth Heartstopper novel. It seems more likely that fans can hope for the final volume to release in print towards the end of 2025, with the movie adaptation coming to Netflix sometime in 2026.