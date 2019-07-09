Scooter Braun is the manager behind some of the biggest names in music like Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and — since the very beginning of his career — Justin Bieber. Yup, Braun is super successful, to say the least. You may have recently found out that Scooter is in a major feud with Taylor Swift after she called him an “incessant, manipulative bully" upon hearing he acquired the rights to her music catalog. While Scooter has pretty much remained tight-lipped on the situation, Scooter's wife, Yael was not having it, and clapped back at Swift for announcing her outrage with Scooter over Tumblr rather than in a one-on-one setting. So, who is Yael Cohen Braun? Aside from being fearless enough to go toe-to-toe with Swift over Instagram, Yael is an extremely accomplished woman. Like, how-did-I-not-know-of-her-until-now type of accomplished? Either way, she's a boss babe to know about.

But first, let's just review some of Yael's choice words for Swift. "I have never been one for a public airing of laundry. But when you attack my husband here we go," Braun wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, July 1.

"If you think he can control his clients, please control your fans,” Braun continued. “Leave our personal life and kids out of this. You don’t understand yet what line that crosses, but one day you will. And I hope you have the dignity, class, and kindness to leave your fans out of this and have an open discussion. Tumblr can’t fix this. A phone call can.”

She's got a point, expressing your anger publicly instead of directly with the individual in question in private can get really, really messy.

Yael, who was born in South Africa and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia, seems to have always been fearless when it comes to looking out for her family, as she is the woman behind the non-profit organization F*ck Cancer. She started the charity in 2009 after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. She made a t-shirt with the words "F*ck Cancer" after witnessing her mom's first surgery.

In an interview with MAKERS, she revealed she was shocked to see how her mom, and strangers, responded to the shirt.

"It was a war cry for her," she said. "And it was unbelievable to not only see how it made her feel, but how total strangers responded to it. Hugging her and high-fiving her and opening these crazy vulnerable dialogues."

In 2010, Julie Greenbaum, Braun's now co-founder, created F*ck Cancer in response to losing her mother to ovarian cancer. In 2015, Braun and Greenbaum merged the entities to form one nonprofit. I love when ladies work together to create something truly life-changing.

F*ck Cancer is a non-profit in the United States and a registered Canadian charity dedicated to the prevention, and early detection of cancer, and providing emotional support and guidance to those affected by cancer. The organization runs digital and on-the-ground programs and events that seek to change the way people think and talk about cancer, ultimately improving health outcomes. Love it!

In 2011, The Globe and Mail named Braun one of 12 people who are transforming philanthropy. She also earned the earned a spot on Vancouver’s 40 under 40 in Vancouver Magazine. Not too bad.

In 2014, Braun married her husband, Scooter. They also have three kids together which I think led to her parenting blog, Motherluckers. It is designed for parents "who don’t shy away from the sh*t stains on their shirts, they are mothers who Instagram them." Umm, kinda gross, but yay for shared parenting experiences.

Honestly, at this point I'm wondering if there's anything Yael Cohen Braun can't do. And, the answer is probably no, seeing as she also just became a senior advisor for the business, dating, and friendship app Bumble. So, if you still want to know who Yael Cohen Braun is, lemme sum her up in two words, boss babe.