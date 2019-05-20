Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres on Hulu on June 5, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see what will happen after the shocking Season 2 finale. Will June ever successfully escape from Gilead? Will Aunt Lydia survive after being stabbed? The future of these characters is unknown, but as for the cast… they’re a bit easier to follow. As for who the cast of The Handmaid's Tale is dating, that’s a story exciting enough to hold everyone over until the new season begins.

The series undoubtedly has an all-star cast, and it shows — The Handmaid’s Tale has received numerous awards since its first season dropped in April 2017. And with abortion rights under fire in a multitude of states in 2019, including Georgia and Alabama, the show feels more chillingly relevant than ever before. I can hardly wait to see what shocking plot twists Season 3 will bring, but until then, I wanted to learn more about the real lives of the cast members, when they’re not stuck under Gilead’s oppressive regime.

Thankfully, the IRL actors seem to have much happier love lives than their characters do. While not all of them are super open about their relationships, they’ve shared enough to give some fun insight into what their lives are really like. Here’s what they’re up to outside of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Alexis Bledel (Emily) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bledel, who rose to fame for her portrayal of Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls from 2000 to 2007, is married to actor Vincent Kartheiser, known for his role as Pete Campbell on Mad Men. The couple started dating in 2012, according to Ranker, and got married in June 2014. They have one child together. Before dating Kartheiser, Bledel dated Gilmore Girls co-star Milo Ventimiglia from 2002 to 2006.

Max Minghella (Nick Blaine) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The hunky British actor has been making the news lately amidst rumors he might be dating Elle Fanning, whom he directed in the 2018 film Teen Spirit. They’ve both gushed about each other to the press, but neither will confirm whether they are an item. Minghella’s most famous ex is Kate Mara, whom he dated from 2010 to 2014.

Madeline Brewer (Janine) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Back in January 2018, Brewer sent the internet into a frenzy when she was spotted eating dinner with Nick Jonas in Santa Monica (this is before Jonas started dating Priyanka Chopra in May 2018). When asked about the dinner, Brewer said she and Jonas were "friends," effectively shutting down any rumors of a romance. She hasn't been linked to anyone since then.