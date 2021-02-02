Fans might recognize a familiar face in Sabrina Carpenter's "Skin" video. The clip, which shows Carpenter and a love interest weathering a storm together, has fans talking for a number of reasons. Her co-star shares an uncanncy resemblance to rumored flame Joshua Bassett, but that's not the only reason he might seem familiar. For fans wondering who the boy in Sabrina Carpenter's "Skin" video is, here's the deal.

The "Skin" music video arrived on Feb. 2, just several weeks after Carpenter got wrapped up in a slew of online drama with fellow Disney star Olivia Rodrigo. But if you're thinking "Skin" was a direct response to Rodrigo's "Drivers License," think again.

"I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it," she explained on Instagram. "I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. So I was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that I wish I could have told myself in the past. people can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me."

Carpenter didn't mention whether it was intentional to have her "Skin" co-star resemble Bassett, but fans might recognize her co-star Gavin Leatherwood from Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

More to come...