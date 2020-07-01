Calling all Fab Five fans, Netflix's new show Say I Do should be next on your must-watch list. Instead of five pros, however, the wedding-oriented series highlights just three industry experts who work together to give couples their perfect big days. So, who ss Thai Nguyen on Say I Do, and why is everyone already so smitten with him? Get to know your newest favorite style star.

The series, which was released to Netflix on July 1, brings interior designer Jeremiah Brent, chef Gabriele Bertaccini, and fashion designer Nguyen together in a Queer Eye-adjacent tearjerker. The eight-episode first season hails from the creators of Netflix's successful series featuring the Fab Five, so, consider Say I Do the Queer Eye of last-minute weddings. Think gorgeous gowns, heartwarming moments, and plenty of life lessons to be learned.

The trio in charge combines their expertise to quickly pull off celebrations for eight couples, having only a week of prep time before each event. Though the three guys as a group might not be household names (yet?), they're each well-known in their respective fields. Nguyen, for instance, has outfitted celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and Kristen Bell, and was named one of the red carpet's "10 fresh, standout players" of 2018 in the Los Angeles Times.

While outfitting A-listers and creating gowns for galas and premieres might be what Nguyen has been known for in the past, the designer said he's happy to be a part of couples' big days. "Celebrities are wearing my designs on the red carpet, but there is something powerful when the bride puts on the wedding gown," Nguyen told People. "It's just pure magic."

Born in South Vietnam, Nguyen's entrance into the design world stated when he was a kid; his parents owned a private sewing school. He went on to study fashion design at FIDM before becoming an associate designer for BCBG Max Azria and eventually branching out on his own.

He's also got some reality show experience under his belt already. Chances are, you saw him on Bravo's Launch My Line, on which he was a finalist, or caught his contributions to RuPaul's Drag Race. After a glance at his Instagram, which is full of sketches, it's clear the only thing he's missing is a collaboration with fashion legend Tan France. Your move, Netflix.

Say I Do is now streaming on Netflix.