David Dobrik's team is full of big personalities, which is why there's no doubt the people behind Dobrik's content know how to take a joke and are always up for an adventure. The latest member of Dobrik's team, his new assistant Taylor Hudson, is no different. Hudson, for the most part, remains pretty private on social media, so fans are surely wondering who Taylor Hudson is. Here's whats known so far.

Dobrik has almost 17 million subscribers on YouTube, 12 million followers on Instagram, and 13.5 million fans on TikTok, so one thing is for sure: Hudson must have had some great qualifications under her belt to land her this job.

Hudson joined Dobrik's team in October 2019, and it didn't take long for her to catch onto his shenanigans. Dobrik posted a Vlog titled "Scaring My New Assistant," in which he and other members of the team pranked Hudson into believing an old man was attempting to break into his home to take photos. In the video, Dobrik had Hudson speak to "911" and she completely lost her cool.

In the video, Hudson proved her loyalty when Dobrik told her they needed to escape out of the window, but that he couldn't reach it and needed her to give him a boost. "Taylor got on her knees like this [to lift me up,]" Dobrik said through laughter.

David Dobrik Too on YouTube

While Hudson has only been Dobrik's assistant for around six months, fans of his have already compiled her best moments and there's one common theme: She loves food. Whether she's getting caught dining out with friends by Dobrik, or firing up his grill to cook up some pizzas, Hudson is always grinning ear-to-ear when it comes to food.

Hudson is extremely humble. Whether she's trying to get Dobrik out of (fake) harm's way, testing out his health drinks, or just doing her job, she always seems to be thankful for her position on his team. Not to mention, when Dobrik surprised her with a brand new car — a white Mercedes SUV — she could *not* believe it was real life. Watch her sweet reaction at the 3:15 mark in the video below.

David Dobrik on YouTube

Even though Hudson keeps a low profile on Instagram (the account fans believe to be hers is private and only has around 3,500 followers), Dobrik's fans have fallen head-over-heels for her personality in his vlogs.

Comments about Hudson flooded the "Scaring My Assistant" video post with one follower writing, "Taylor is so cute. Gets down for David so he could get out of the house." Another added: "Am i the only one looking for taylor’s IG on the comment section?"

While Hudson remains private on IG, fans are definitely hoping she pops up in more of Dobrik's content ASAP so they can learn even more about the newest addition to the Vlog Squad.