The 2018 PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony has been filled with gorgeous performances. Between the K-pop music blasting through the stadium and the beautiful performance of "Imagine," it's clear the people who planned the ceremony didn't leave any stone unturned. And that includes the performance of the Olympic anthem. It was sung by a famous Korean opera singer. The Olympic opening ceremony opera singer is Su-mi Hwang. She's a famous soprano singer in Korea and she absolutely crushed her performance of the Olympic anthem. The first verses of the Olympic anthem go,

Olympian flame immortal, whose beacon lights our way. Emblaze our hearts with the fires of hope, on this momentous day. As now we come across the world, to share these Games of old. Let all the flags of every land, in brotherhood unfold.

Hwang sang the anthem beautifully, and it marked an epic moment in the Olympic opening ceremony. The Olympic anthem was created in 1896 for the first modern Olympic games. It was composed by opera composer Spyridon Samaras, and the lyrics were written by Greek poet Kostis Palamas. It was officially named the anthem of the Olympics by the International Olympic Committee and, according to Wikipedia, has been part of the performances at the Olympics opening ceremonies ever since 1960.

Su-mi Hwang performed the Olympic anthem in PyeongChang this year and it was a powerful moment.

The Olympic anthem was performed by a children's choir at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

At the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, opera singer Anna Netrebko performed the Olympic anthem.

The Olympic anthem is all about unity. And unity was the main theme of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony. To exemplify this message of peace and unity, North Korea and South Korea's athletes entered the Olympic stadium together. There was also a moving performance of John Lennon's "Imagine."

The song was performed by Jeon In Kwon, Ha Hyunwoo, Lee Eun Mi, and Ahn Jiyoung.

Viewers thought the performance was beautiful.

I'm sure we all know the "Imagine" lyrics by now, but let's check them out for good measure.

John Lennon's iconic "Imagine" lyrics go,

Imagine there's no heaven. It's easy if you try. No hell below us. Above us only sky. Imagine all the people living for today. Imagine there's no countries. It isn't hard to do. Nothing to kill or die for. And no religion too. Imagine all the people living life in peace, you.

The chorus goes,

You may say I'm a dreamer. But I'm not the only one. I hope some day you'll join us. And the world will be as one.

Then comes the second verse:

Imagine no possessions. I wonder if you can. No need for greed or hunger. A brotherhood of man. Imagine all the people sharing all the world, you.

And finally, the song ends with the chorus again.

You may say I'm a dreamer. But I'm not the only one. I hope some day you'll join us. And the world will be as one.

It was really an amazing performance, as was Hwang's. You can catch all of the Olympics coverage on the Olympics live stream at NBC.com and NBCSports.com.

