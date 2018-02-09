Who Is Jeon In Kwon? Deulgukhwa's Main Member Sang At The Olympics Opening Ceremony
The 2018 PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony was filled with beautiful performances from famous Korean artists from the K-pop, rock, and even opera genres. One of the opening ceremony's performers was Korean group Deulgukhwa's lead singer, Jeon In Kwon. But who is Jeon In Kwon? The singer has been popular for a long time in Korea and is took the stage with three other Korean artists — Ha Hyunwoo, Lee Eunmi, and Ahn Jiyoung — to sing John Lennon's "Imagine" in a truly moving part of the ceremony. The four singers performed "Imagine" in English while other performers holding lanterns stood in the formation of two doves. The song selection, the chosen singers, and the choreography showed this performance was meant to encourage unity. Unity was the main theme of the PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony, as evidenced by North and South Korea's Olympic athletes walking into the Olympic stadium as one.
Jeon In Kwon and Deulgukhwa have been popular for years. The band consists of three members: Jeon In Kwon on vocals, Choi Seong-won on bass guitar, and Joo Chan-kwon on drums. Some of their most famous songs are "Chrysanthemum" and "Don't Worry, My Dear." Insooni, who sang the Olympic torch anthem "Let Everyone Shine," is a popular Korean R&B singer. During her performance at the 200-days-to-go celebration, Insooni said,
Jeon In Kwon took to the stage to sing "Imagine" at the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 9, in PyeongChang.
Insooni's "Let Everyone Shine" is another anthem for this year's Olympics and also portrays a message of unity.
