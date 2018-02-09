The 2018 PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony was filled with beautiful performances from famous Korean artists from the K-pop, rock, and even opera genres. One of the opening ceremony's performers was Korean group Deulgukhwa's lead singer, Jeon In Kwon. But who is Jeon In Kwon? The singer has been popular for a long time in Korea and is took the stage with three other Korean artists — Ha Hyunwoo, Lee Eunmi, and Ahn Jiyoung — to sing John Lennon's "Imagine" in a truly moving part of the ceremony. The four singers performed "Imagine" in English while other performers holding lanterns stood in the formation of two doves. The song selection, the chosen singers, and the choreography showed this performance was meant to encourage unity. Unity was the main theme of the PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony, as evidenced by North and South Korea's Olympic athletes walking into the Olympic stadium as one.

Jeon In Kwon and Deulgukhwa have been popular for years. The band consists of three members: Jeon In Kwon on vocals, Choi Seong-won on bass guitar, and Joo Chan-kwon on drums. Some of their most famous songs are "Chrysanthemum" and "Don't Worry, My Dear." Insooni, who sang the Olympic torch anthem "Let Everyone Shine," is a popular Korean R&B singer. During her performance at the 200-days-to-go celebration, Insooni said,

I am honored to sing this very special song at the 200-days-to-go celebration and to be an ambassador for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. Music has the power to connect people, just like sport does. This is a special moment where the two have come together, and we can all celebrate this exciting time for Korea and look forward to an amazing event in 200 days’ time.

Jeon In Kwon took to the stage to sing "Imagine" at the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 9, in PyeongChang.

Insooni's "Let Everyone Shine" is another anthem for this year's Olympics and also portrays a message of unity.

The Olympics' "Let Everyone Shine" lyrics start off with Insooni singing,

All of us gathered here share one dream. It is the moment to rise again and follow the flame. With a shining dream deep inside of you. Together we can move forward one step at a time.

The pre-chorus goes:

When all our dreams come together. And shine as one bright flame.

Then the chorus comes in:

Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Lighting up every corner of the world. Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Shining on you, here and now. All the time.

The second verse goes:

Our stories filled with dreams and passion. Will lead to new goals and hope for tomorrow.

Then the pre-chorus comes in again:

When all our dreams come together. And shine as one bright flame.

The chorus comes back before Insooni sings the bridge:

Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Lighting up every corner of the world. Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Shining on you, here and now. All the time.

The passion within you. Will come together as one right here. Shining on each and everyone.

Then an altered chorus closes out the song:

Let everyone shine. (The flame of passion. Will burn as one.) Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Shining brightly on your passion. Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Shining on you, here and now. All the time. Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Shining brightly on your passion. Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Shining on you, here and now. All the time. All the time. All the time.

