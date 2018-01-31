Here's How To Stream The 2018 Olympics Opening Ceremony So You Don't Miss A Thing

When I was young, I told my mom I wanted to meet Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, Santa put a poster of her in my stocking. It was magical. Ever since then, I've been OBSESSED with the Olympics. Shockingly, I'm not even close to an athlete, but that hasn't stopped me from investing precious hours, energy, and enthusiasm to the world sporting event. Now that I'm a "grown up," I can't wait to cheer my people on with a wine glass in my hand and the national anthem in my heart. If you want to join me, here's how to stream the 2018 Olympics Opening Ceremony, because that's the best freaking part.

It's simple. On Friday, Feb. 9, the Opening Ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. It will take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where the 2018 Winter Olympics are being held. Obviously, if you don't have cable, you have a few streaming options. You can pop over to NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app to watch all of the action on your tech devices. NBC also announced viewers will be able to tune in for a live virtual-reality experience, which involves interactive 360-degree viewing. It's, like, SO the future.

The virtual-reality viewing will give you access to over 50 hours of live VR programming, including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, alpine skiing, curling, snowboarding, figure skating, ski jumping, ice hockey, and more.

President of NBC Olympics, Gary Zenkel, said in a statement,

The Olympics have long been an opportunity to showcase emerging media technology. With the help of Intel’s industry-leading virtual reality technology, NBC Olympics will deliver a transformative experience that will bring to Olympic fans an entirely new perspective on the speed, thrills, and excitement of an Olympic Winter Games.

The Telegraph reports that we can expect the following events to go down at the Opening Ceremonies:

Entry by the head of state Playing of the national anthem The parade of participants The symbolic release of pigeons The head of state declares the Games open Raising the Olympic flag and playing the Olympic anthem The taking of the Olympic oath by an athlete The taking of the Olympic oath by an official The taking of the Olympic oath by a coach The Olympic flame and the torch relay The artistic program

The artistic program is the fun part. That's when things get wild. In the past, opening ceremonies have included aerial artists, fire, spoken word, light shows, dance, and incredible costumes. Traditionally, the themes and concepts for the performance are kept secret, and I'm dying to know what Pyeongchang has up its sleeve.

Katie Couric and Mike Tirico will be co-hosting.

One of the other best parts about the Opening Ceremony is seeing what all of the athletes wear. This year, Today reports the USA team will be wearing uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren, which will include parkas and bomber jackets. Inside each coat is a long-lasting heating system, which will keep the athletes warm for up to 11 hours. (Apparently, it gets really, really cold in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The stadium is also open, so there won't be any warmth there.)

Olympic Committee Chief Marketing Officer, Lisa Baird, said,

Ralph Lauren has effortlessly woven style and functionality into the opening ceremony uniform for the 2018 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams. The revolutionary design will keep American athletes warm as they proudly walk through the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony.

Hello. Please note the fringed glove.

I don't know about you guys, but I've already picked out my Opening Ceremony pajamas.

I'll see you guys there Friday, Feb. 9. Go team.

To learn more, visit teamusa.org. The Winter Olympics will air live starting February 8.

