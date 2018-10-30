Jenna Dewan is reportedly back in the dating game again! After a heartbreaking split from her ex Channing Tatum, Dewan seemingly took a break from relationships. But now, nearly seven months on, it seems she’s ready to jump back in and she’s reportedly doing it with a Tony Award-winning actor named Steve Kazee. So, who is Steve Kazee? Well, he’s an extremely talented guy and one who’s lent his gifts to a wide variety of projects. Elite Daily reached out to Dewan and Kazee’s teams for comment on the dating reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A source for People magazine confirmed the relationship saying that Dewan and Kazee have reportedly “been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.”

In any case, while Kazee may not be a household name, he’s definitely a talented guy in his own right. Fans might recognize Kazee from shows like Nashville, Blindspot, and Shameless where he displayed his acting talent in supporting roles. But Kazee isn’t just an actor; he’s a singer as well and he provided vocals for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 soundtrack. You can actually hear him on the track called “A Thousand Years.” Seriously, though, give it a listen. It’s great!

More than that, though, Kazee is probably most well-known for his penchant for the stage. Kazee has graced Broadway stages in shows like Once, Monty Python’s Spamalot, 110 in the Shade, and To Be or Not To Be. In 2012, he won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his role in Once.

You can check out his Tony acceptance speech down below:

The Tony Awards on YouTube

News of Dewan and Kazee’s relationship comes just a few weeks after reports surfaced that Dewan’s ex Channing Tatum was dating singer Jessie J. “It’s very new,” the insider told People in an Oct. 10 report.

Back in April 2018, Dewan and Tatum announced the end of their eight-year marriage with the following joint statement:

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.

The announcement was shared via Instagram and since then, the two have remained relatively mum on the separation. They share a 5-year-old daughter named Everly who they continue to co-parent.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In any case, Dewan got back into dating in recent weeks, according to an Oct. 11 report from People magazine.

“Jenna has been on a few dates but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend,” the source said. “Jenna is busy working and going back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta… She’s in a really great place.”

So, it seems like both are moving on and finding happiness once again. Best of luck to both of them!