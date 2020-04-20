The 2020 TikTok takeover continues. From popular TikTokers to celebs creating their own viral dance challenges, there is no shortage of new discoveries on the app. TikTokers have become their own type of celebrity in recent months, and with that comes fans and admirers who look up to them. Take Charli D'Amelio, for instance, who has found fame by perfecting dances on the app and providing countless hours of entertainment for her millions of followers. That's why TikTok users have been wondering who Shira Kai Cohen is, because she's the spitting image of D'Amelio.

Cohen is no stranger to the entertainment industry. According to her YouTube page, she's an Israeli singer. She has two super catchy singles and music videos to go along with them, and over 2,000 subscribers on her YouTube page. Cohen's Instagram is currently private, but she has over 18,000 followers.

Cohen has been featured on iHeartRadio's Kol Cambridge podcast, where they showcase "the amazing talent and range of Israeli musicians, past and present" and "from time to time artists are welcomed onto the show in exclusive interviews."

Cohen appeared to have a different image as a pop star before she dubbed herself D'Amelio's twin in a TikTok video. After posting the video showing how much they look alike, Cohen has definitely channeled her inner D'Amelio even further. She's since nailed the most-followed TikToker's hair, dances, and style.

Here was Cohen in her music video from December 2019:

שירה קאי כהן - Shira Kai Cohen on YouTube

Now take a look at some of her most D'Amelio-esque TikTok moments:

Courtesy of Shira Kai Cohen on TikTok

Courtesy of Shira Kai Cohen on TikTok; Courtesy of Charli D'Amelio on TikTok

And check out Cohen's almost *exact* replica of D'Amelio's TikTok dancing to Pia Mia's "Do It Again" — all the way down to her hair and outfit.

Courtesy of Charli D'Amelio on TikTok

Courtesy of Shira Kai Cohen on TikTok

Cohen has definitely caught fans' attention for looking so much like D'Amelio — she's now up to over 260,000 followers on the app.

D'Amelio has yet to comment on her new lookalike, but perhaps it could make for some fun TikTok twin challenges in the near future.