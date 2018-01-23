Who Is Senator Tammy Duckworth? Her Pregnancy Is Making History

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, Congress got some very exciting news. Senator Tammy Duckworth is pregnant, she confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times. Duckworth, the Democratic senator representing Illinois, told the Sun-Times that she is just over six months pregnant with her second child. She is expecting to give birth in late April. When that happens, Duckworth will become the first sitting senator (i.e. person currently serving as a senator) ever to give birth.

Given how largely male Congress is, that statistic — sadly — is not entirely surprising. Right now, there are just 22 women serving as senators. Since there are 100 senators, that means that women, who make up one-half of the nation, make up less than one-quarter of the Senate. (So, uh, if you're wondering why things like women's health are so often pushed to the side in national politics... )

Duckworth's first child, Abigail, was born in November 2014. Then, Duckworth was a member of the House of Representatives. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a total of 10 members of Congress (Duckworth included) have given birth in office, but every other birth happened in the House, which has a larger number of members. So Duckworth's pregnancy really is notable.

