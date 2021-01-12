Season 25 of The Bachelor is just getting started, but there are already a few contestants standing out from the crowd. One of the early fan-faves was clearly crushing hard from the start, and now fans are wondering whether she has endgame potential. So, who is Sarah Trott on The Bachelor? The 24-year-old journalist caught feels early on.

In a YouTube video posted on Dec. 11, Chris Harrison explains Sarah is a "really impressive woman" who comes from a close family and "hits it off with Matt right away." Unfortunately, Chris goes on to say sometimes the frontrunners get in their head and the initial feelings start to fizzle. Despite his possible red herring, that doesn't mean Sarah and Matt's fate is doomed, especially since she's so serious about finding her perfect partner.

According to Sarah's ABC bio, "her parents are the true example of the loving and loyal relationship that she wants for herself one day," and even though she's been in two serious relationships, neither were quite right. She's looking for someone who "prioritizes fitness and a healthy lifestyle," has a strong faith, and cares about giving back to the community — all qualities Matt definitely has.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

As for what sets Sarah apart, the San Diegoian has a lot going for her. She previously worked as a news anchor and reporter for both ABC News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2, and before that she was a multimedia journalist at KOMU-TV in Missouri. Now she hosts a podcast called "From Here to Where" where she interviews inspirational and influential women about everything from career success (and failures) to personal development to sex and relationships.

Outside of her professional life, Sarah's also a trained fire dancer (!!!) and "dabbles in photography as a hobby." Looking at her Instagram, it's clear she's gotten pretty good since her profile is full of gorgeous photos. A lot of her posts focus on mindful questions, modeling pics, and her dog, Charlie. Plus, fans think she looks like Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek, which isn't a bad thing (especially if she can do a fire dance to "A Little Bit Alexis).

With so much going for her and a lot of qualities that align with Matt, it looks like Sarah could be the contestant to beat this season.

Season 25 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.