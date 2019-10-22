The October 20 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians introduced KarJenner fans to Kourtney Kardashian's high school BFF Sarah Howard amidst a ton of drama and as a result, you may be asking yourself "Who is Sarah Howard? Why am I just now hearing of her? And, what went down?" Not to worry, fam. All will be answered here.

In the latest episode of KUWTK, Howard joined Kardashian on a girls trip to Turks and Caicos. In true Kardashian-style, the tropical getaway was filled with both fun and drama. At one point, Howard began to discuss her man troubles and received some jaw-dropping advice from Larsa Pippen, former wife of NBA player Scottie Pippen. The 45-year-old suggested Howard lower her dating standards to get more boyfriends and keep at least "10 guys in rotation." Um, that sounds like a lot of work. Just saying...

Anyway, Pippen and Howard also got into it after Howard wanted to come to the aid of a woman she saw crying in the bathroom over her significant other. "Who cares? It's not our fault. It's not our problem. I'm not trying to get to the bathroom and get in someone's business," said Pippen.

Fans on Twitter were not here for Pippen's response and began calling her a "bully" for the way she treated Howard. Pippen has since tried to explain her side of the story, but fans still aren't having it.

"I didn’t mean to be dismissive to Sarah I just didn’t think we should be getting involved in any type of domestic situation when we’re out of the county," she tweeted.

"I like that Sarah has a heart," responded one fan.

"There’s no excuse not to be kind to someone," tweeted another. Yikes!

Regardless, it seems that tensions have since settled and the dust has cleared, as Howard posted a photo from the girls trip to her Instagram account in May 2019 and it's still there.

Drama aside, Howard has a lot going for her. She is the COO of POOSH, Kardashian's lifestyle site coined as the "modern guide to living your best life." In an April 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the POOSH exec said the site aims to showcase how other women can become educated and motivated to lead an amazing life. “We want to show that this modern way of life that Kourtney has etched out is achievable by all,” she said. “You don’t have to be a celebrity, it doesn’t have to be so elitist.”

Before joining the POOSH team, Howard had already established her name in the beauty and lifestyle space as a writer and editor, with articles in LA Times Magazine, LA Confidential, and Mean Magazine. According to Howard's beauty blog Beauty Banter which she founded in July 2006, she also launched the beauty section of HollywoodLife and Lifestyle Mirror before becoming the contributing beauty editor for Interview Magazine.

Long before that, she became Kardashian's BFF. On April 18, 2019, Howard uploaded the ultimate throwback Instagram post in honor of Kardashian's birthday. The carousel featured five photos of the tight-knit friends, including a snap from way back in the day. "Happy birthday to the coolest, kindest, sexiest MILF I know," Howard wrote under the photos. "Hoping the big 4-0 brings you everything your heart desires. You deserve it! Here’s to another 40 years of friendship. Love you, Kourt."

Awww... I think it's safe to say if you didn't know much about Sarah Howard before, you can probably assume she's a pretty great friend to Kourtney Kardashian. #Friendshipgoals.