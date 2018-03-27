Who Is Sara Bareilles' Boyfriend? The Pair Have An Adorable Story
The cast of NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert is a who's who of musical talent. Leading off the cast is R&B crooner John Legend, rocker Alice Cooper is the wicked King Herod, and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles is starring in the lead female role of Mary Magdalene. This is her first major acting project since last year's stepping into the role of Jenna Hunterson in the Broadway musical she scored, Waitress. But what else has Bareilles been up to off the stage? Who is Sara Bareilles' boyfriend? Is he someone who shares her musical passions?
Turns out she's dating one of her former Waitress co-stars and current star of NBC's midseason series Rise, Joe Tippett. But this wasn't a whirlwind on-set romance. The two of them actually met far before they trod the boards on the Great White Way. According to People Magazine, they first worked together a couple of years prior in 2015, when Waitress was still in the "out-of-town tryout" phase, off at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Their relationship evolved off stage though. In fact, Tippett and Bareilles never actually performed together once it moved to Broadway.
Bareilles credits getting into Broadway and stage shows after her time on NBC's too-short series The Sing-Off in the third season. According to People, she said:
She and Tippett are obviously supportive of each other's projects as well, with Bareilles joining Tippett on the red carpet premiere for the Rise premiere a few weeks ago. According to People, the pair has been stepping out together a lot in the last year.
With both halves of the couple involved in NBC productions, fans hope that Tippett will return the favor when Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert premieres this coming Sunday.
For those who aren't familiar with the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice penned show based on the Easter Resurrection myth, here's the synopsis for the NBC live event.
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert airs on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018, at 8 p.m. EST live on NBC.