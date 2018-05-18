Every villain comes with a group of cronies, and for 13 Reasons Why's Bryce Walker, he appeared with fellow athletes who we knew little about in the Netflix show's first season. Montgomery de la Cruz was one of these seemingly one-dimensional bullies whose most significant storyline involved him approaching Courtney about her kiss with Hannah. Monty returns for Season 2, but with Liberty High's athletes now under greater scrutiny for Bryce's role in Hannah's trial, we may have reason to believe that Monty is also suspicious. With so many greater issues playing out in Season 1, viewers may have forgotten exactly what the antagonizing jock did, so who is Monty on 13 Reasons Why Season 2? This post contains spoilers for 13 Reasons Why Season 2.

Last season, Monty's biggest moment came when he asked Courtney if she and Hannah were up for some fun together, subsequently telling her that he knew about the photo of the two girls kissing. Courtney then proceeded to lie about Hannah to him, spreading a false rumor about Hannah's sexuality. Monty was later suspended from school for a few days after getting into a fight with Alex, who was let off with a warning. At the start of Season 2, five months after Hannah's death, Monty is still sticking to Bryce's side like glue, but as students are getting called to testify in court one by one, Monty's actions aren't sitting well with fans.

In Episode 1, Bryce and his friends appear in full force when both Jessica and Alex return to school following Alex's recuperation and Jessica's post-rape break. The onetime couple team together, agreeing to say that neither of them remembers anything about their individual incidents. Before their first day back at school officially begins, Tyler testifies in court that Bryce, Monty, and fellow baseball player Scott Reed particularly contributed to Liberty High's bullying atmosphere. Eventually, everyone seems to discover that Tyler called out specific kids in court, but at the start of the school day, the jocks are still oblivious.

Although he hasn't inspired as much cause for concern as Scott has (he mimes the shooting of a gun in Alex's direction in Episode 3), Monty has shown signs of experiencing his own personal drama entirely separate from Hannah's case. In the locker room before school, Monty expresses concern for the trial and Bryce's role in it. He once believed that the case would settle, but like everyone else at school, he's feeling less optimistic about the Hannah Baker story "going away." Of course, being who he is, Monty's concern is likely for his teammates' ability to keep playing rather than Hannah's family receiving some peace.

Bryce reassures him that they don't need to worry about it, claiming that his dad has things under control. Monty then points out that Jessica is returning to school, which can't be a coincidence on the day the trial begins. A nonchalant Bryce then proceeds to inject a steroid into Monty's back with way too much casualness for the exchange to be the first time.

We know that Bryce has a reputation for selling drugs to other kids, but what with the baseball team already getting talks about sexual consent under Mr. Porter's watchful eye, any punishments definitely won't be taken lightly if someone discovers Monty's use of steroids. What's the likelihood of other athletes also using Bryce's source to improve their game? Season 2 hints at all of the baseball players being a little off on the field, which could either allude to Hannah's death affecting them and, ultimately, their season.

In addition to his drug use, Monty and Alex later lock eyes in the hallway, mirroring their history together, and Monty totally seems to take a threatening stance against the still weak Alex. Even with the athletes' reputation on the line because of Bryce, Monty is still taking any chance he has to assert dominance over others. Although he isn't directly involved in the Bakers' case against the school district, Monty's certainly aware of how his life at Liberty High could change based on the trial's outcome.

Compared to the crimes Bryce has committed and the murkiness surrounding his current doings, it's safe to say that Monty probably isn't among 13 Reasons Why writers' main concerns for Season 2. Maybe the show will explain these bad vibes he's radiating in a possible Season 3 someday.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.