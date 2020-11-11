After the most unique start to any Bachelorette season ever, it looks like Season 16 is finally becoming a little more stable. As fans settle in for Tayshia Adams' reign as the Bachelorette, viewers are wondering if her love story will be as successful as her predecessor Clare Crawley's was. With new cast members coming in to mix things up, there's a good chance that may be the case. Case in point: Montel Hill, who just joined Tayshia's Bachelorette cast.

In case you're wondering why this is the first you're seeing of Montel and his impressive muscles, it's because he was a new addition to the season. While the majority of Tayshia's suitors were originally picked for Clare, a few additional guys were introduced to the group on the Nov. 10 episode, Montel included.

Back in July, an "insider" told Us Weekly: “Producers reached out to backup Bachelorette contestants who had been vetted for Clare’s season but were ultimately not cast to film at La Quinta [Resort]." So, while Motel might have been benched for Clare's season, he was brought in for a chance to shine in Tayshia's cast.

The 30-year-old from Hingham, Massachusetts, is a professional trainer, and his Instagram (as well as his abs) are proof of his skills in the gym. His social media is filled with photos of at-home workouts, gym flexes, and progress shots of his clients. It also looks like he's a major shoe fan and lover of the "look off into the distance" pose, both of which are wildly relatable.

More to come...