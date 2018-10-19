Daredevil Season 3's big play for this installment is bringing back one of his most infamous antagonists: Bullseye. This was the primary Big Bad in the 2003 Daredevil movie which starred Ben Affleck (he was played there by Colin Farrell), and therefore the bad guy most casual fans were acquainted with prior to the Marvel Netflix series. But how does Bullseye get his suit? From the same place as Matt Murdock, naturally. Who is Melvin in Daredevil? Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil Season 3 follow.

Melvin Potter is a character who has popped in and out of the Daredevil series since it began. Known as Gladiator in the comics, he's a small-time villain who works for Wilson Fisk, and his handiwork is scattered about the early series as fun easter eggs for fans to recognize. He's strong-armed into making the original Daredevil suit, and he turns up in Season 2 to improve upon it.

Before Season 3, Potter's relationship with Betsy Beatty, which is an ongoing plotline in the comics, had only been hinted at. This season, the show not only introduces her but gives fans a bit of a backstory. She's Potter's parole officer, and their relationship stays a secret because it needs to.

Netflix

But it's actually Sister Maggie who is the reason Melvin gets brought back into this story at all. She's the one who makes the practical observation the new Daredevil look alike and Matt must shop at the same stores. "If he was wearing a copy of your devil suit...he didn't get it at Sears."

This leads Murdock to Potter's shop, only to find the original burned down. Tracing Melvin home, he arrives in time to see Betsy off to work before confronting the costume maker. Turns out Potter was the one to burn his whole shop down, in desperation to get out of ever having to work for Fisk again.

Fisk laughed and built him a whole new shop and told him to get to work. But Fisk didn't order one Daredevil suit. He ordered two.

Netflix

Who the second suit is for is not explored right away, as Matt is far more interested in beating out of Potter who's already wearing the first one. (His fight with Potter is one of the more spectacular fight sequences in Daredevil Season 3. The show really stepped up its game this year.)

But when all the punching and kicking is done, Matt has his answer: Special Agent Poindexter, FBI. It's information he needs to help convince Agent Nadeem this is one big set up and Fisk is playing everyone.

But even as Murdock makes the call to get Potter relocked up for his crimes, and warns Betsy if she values her life she will run and run until Fisk can't find her, it's hard not to wonder who the second suit is for. Does Fisk plan for Matt to put it back on? Will there be a Daredevil v Daredevil showdown for the ages by the end of the season?

Or should Matt start worrying when Dex goes down, there will be another to take his place?