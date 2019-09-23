Whether you ended up loving or hating Game of Thrones, there's one thing I think all viewers can be grateful for: The series introduced audiences to the always delightful Maisie Williams. Williams stole fans' hearts as Arya Stark, and TBH, Arya's arc is reason enough to watch the show. But while her on-screen life was super dramatic, Williams plays it pretty low-key off screen — especially when it comes to romance. Although she has yet to verbally confirm it, Williams is rumored to be coupled up, and has reportedly been for a while. But who is Maisie Williams’ boyfriend? According to reports, she's dating Reuben Selby, a designer who also runs the modeling agency CONTACT. In fact, it was Selby who, alongside JW Anderson, designed Williams' dress for this year's Emmys. How cute is that? Elite Daily reached out to Williams’ publicist for confirmation on her relationship status, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to Williams, Selby's dress was a dream come true for her. "I’ve always wanted the perfect custom red carpet dress — something that I feel really confident and comfortable in," Williams told Elle. "I asked Reuben if he would design something with me in mind: my height, my shape, my likes and insecurities. He must’ve drawn up around 30 sketches, but we picked our favorite ones and it just so happened that Jonathan [Anderson, creative director of JW Anderson] preferred our favorite sketch."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selby explained to Elle that Williams' comfort in the dress was just as essential to his design as the aesthetic. "The dress had to be effortless, but empowering at the same time," Reuben said. "My aim was to create something that removed the anxiety that comes from wearing a dress that isn't quite right by making it so beautiful and stunning that it takes away the need to feel any consciousness." Honestly, he nailed it.

The two reportedly first met while working on Williams' startup, Daisie, where Selby was the communications director. The app, according to its Insta profile, was created to bring creators together to "do amazing work." And while it may sound a bit vague, it succeeded in reportedly bringing at least two creators together: Williams and Selby. Cute, right?

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While neither Williams nor Selby have verbally confirmed their relationship, there is compelling evidence that they are, in fact, booed up. For one, Williams has made reference to her "boyfriend" in the past when she told Entertainment Weekly that her boyfriend thought it should have been Jon Snow who took down the Night King. (Mmm, hard disagree and kind of bummed her man felt that way, TBH.) Plus, the two of them have been spotted together on various red carpets, in the stands at Wimbledon, and at both New York and Paris Fashion Week as recently as Sept. 2019. They also attended Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding together, where the reported couple twinned in matching white outfits and pink hair. If that isn't couple goals, what is?

Even though Williams and Selby appear to be keeping their official relationship status private for now, that doesn't mean we can't start rooting for them in the meantime. And honestly, when a couple is this cute, how can you resist?