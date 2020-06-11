Sorry, people! She's taken. Outer Banks star Madison Bailey is dating Mariah Linney, per a TikTok she posted to her account on June 10. In the video in question, Bailey ad-libbed along as a narrator repeatedly said the words, "I'm not falling," before finally admitting, "OK, I'm falling." When the "OK, I'm falling" segment happened, Bailey smiled and brought in her new partner for a tender hug.

Linney also announced the relationship on TikTok the same day. For her part, Linney sang along to the "I see it, I like it, I want it" lyrics of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" songs as photos of Bailey shuffled through in the background. After Grande's lyrics, the narration cut to someone excitedly squealing, "I GOT IT, B*TCHES!" At that point, Linney featured herself tightly hugging Bailey.

Oh, and here's the best part: The couple actually met on TikTok while in quarantine. In fact, Linney captioned her relationship announcement: "thanks tiktok," alongside a smiley face covered in hearts. (For her part, Bailey simply captioned hers "Surprise," alongside a black heart emoji).

While the vast majority of the comments on Bailey's announcement had to do with fans either mourning or rejoicing the fact that she was not dating her co-star Rudy Pankow, some particularly astute fans noticed Linney had actually made an appearance on Bailey's TikTok feed before their relationship announcement. "Omg that’s the girl you dueted staring at each other and now y’all dating," one fan commented on Bailey's announcement video, adding "I LOVE THIS." Another simply wrote, "oh did this happen. over a tiktok😂." Another chimed in, "tiktok really do be the new dating app."

About that "duet" that first fan mentioned. On May 20, Linney posted a video of herself looking very obviously smitten alongside a text bubble that says, "just me staring at Madison Bailey." In the caption she wrote, "don’t mind me .. 🥰" and tagged Bailey. Not long after, Bailey took to her account to turn the video into a duet, featuring herself looking equally smitten as she stares back at Linney. She wrote in the caption, "#duet with mariahlinney eye contact makes me awkward."

So happy for these two!