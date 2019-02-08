On the last episode of The Bachelor, there was plenty of drama to fill the two hours, from Elyse removing herself from the show to Onyeka and Nicole duking it out. But, there was something else going on in the background of the episode, something that might not have been quite as high stakes but was just as important. I'm talking about Kirpa's chin bandage, which confounded viewers every time it popped up on screen unexplained. Kirpa hasn't gotten a ton of screen time yet this season, so fans are wondering, who is Kirpa on The Bachelor?

Kirpa, 26, is a dental hygienist from Whittier, CA. According to her official ABC bio, not flossing is a deal breaker for her, which makes sense since healthy teeth are a key part of her profession. If her Instagram is any indication, she loves showing off her pearly whites in tons of cute selfies and modeling shots. In fact, she was trying to nab one of those shots when she suffered her infamous chin injury.

Even though it wasn't explained during the episode, ABC released a deleted scene where Kirpa talks about how her trip to Thailand was a bit more perilous than she expected it to be. According to her interview in the video, it had just rained so when she stepped on a rock to get a good angle for a photo, the rock was a lot more slippery than expected. She said, "I went to step on a rock, slipped, went to catch myself with my hand, and then instead my chin took the fall." The deleted scene shows Kirpa getting checked out in the hospital and ends with her showing off her injuries and saying, "So, five stitches later and a sprained wrist... here I am!" But, true to her brand, Kirpa is still all smiles.

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

Kirpa works at her dad's dental practice, which totally falls in line with her family-oriented nature. Her family was a major part of her introductory video in the the Season 23 premiere, and since Kirpa spends all day at work in close proximity to her dad, those blood ties must be really important to her. It sounds like she could be a good match for Colton, who is so supportive of his family that he started his charity, the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, in honor of his cousin.

Kirpa also shows off her great sense of humor on her Instagram and in her style choices, with posts like this one of her in a snarky sweatshirt:

She also has a sense of humor about her chin injury, making sure to let all her fans know that there can be casualties in the pursuit of the selfie...

...and that there is always room for body injury-related puns on a well-balanced Instagram account.

Kirpa's social media presence is an absolute delight, so hopefully we'll get to see more of her fabulous personality on screen this season. That is, as long as Colton keeps his flossing up for her.

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.