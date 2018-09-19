If you haven't already watched both seasons of Netflix's fantastic reboot of Queer Eye, I'd highly recommend you drop whatever you're doing and catch up right now. OK, now that we're all on the same page, how amazing is the Fab Five? In fact, they're so incredible that I regularly find myself hoping they're able to have as much joy in their own lives as they give to other people. Grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness seems to have found that joy in his new boyfriend. Who is Jonathan Van Ness' boyfriend? Wilco Froneman is a South African rugby player.

I did some major stalking and here's what is known about Froneman so far. For starters, according to his Instagram, he plays for Gotham Knights Rugby Football Club, based in New York City. According to their site, the Gotham Knights pride themselves on being "the premier gay/inclusive rugby team in New York City." They're a D-III men's rugby club that hopes to promote diversity within the rugby world by recruiting LGBTQ players.

But that's not all he does. No, according to his LinkedIn, during the work week, Froneman spends his days working as a Transfer Pricing Manager at Big Four accounting firm Deloitte. According to Glassdoor, the average pay for a Transfer Pricing Manager in New York City is above $100,000... so, yeah, Froneman is doing well for himself.

So, yeah, he's a hot rugby player who also happens to make a ton of dough at his fancy finance job.

While it's unclear how long the couple has been together, they made their first public debut at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles on Sept. 9. That same day the couple also decided to make it Instagram official, each posting pictures from the event. Van Ness captioned his debut post with his bae, "I got a date 😜 #emmys 📸 @personapr." Meanwhile, Froneman hilariously captioned his post of the two at the hotel before leaving for the Emmys, "Date nights are slightly more formal than anticipated.... 👬 #emmys2018 (📸: @mookers77)."

But like, seriously... do you know who you're dating? Jonathan Van Ness. Emmys or not, you better know your date nights are going to be nothing short of fabulous.

Oh, and, if you were wondering, the two are in love. Yep, that's right. Van Ness, 31, captioned another image of them at the hotel before the event, "Love him @froners & my best friend @mookers77 for being there for me 💙💙🙏🏼🌈." Yep. That's right people, our favorite hair stylist on the planet is in love, sweet love.

And Froneman loves him right back. Just look at this adorable selfie he posted on his Instagram story when he was leaving Los Angeles yesterday. Do you notice the subtle way he's repping his man?

Yep, that's right. Froneman is literally wearing a sweatshirt with Van Ness's face on it. And, if that's not love, I don't know what is.

BRB, making a sweatshirt with my face printed on it to make my boyfriend wear on any and all future flights.

