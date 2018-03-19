Who Is Johnny Rays? Selena Gomez's Friend Is Involved With Her Church
I know everyone is a little out of sorts considering we have NO IDEA WHAT IS GOING ON WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND SELENA GOMEZ. It's ok. Don't panic. Try to refrain from writing in all caps. Gomez recently took herself and some friends on vacation to Sydney, Australia, and it looks like one handsome gentleman has caught fans' eyes. People are wondering: Who is Johnny Rays? The answer is: One of Gomez's church friends.
In early March, an insider told E! News that Gomez and Bieber are taking a little break. Elite Daily reached out to Gomez and Bieber's teams regarding the potential breakup but did not hear back by the time of publication. The news came as a little bit of shock considering how quickly and aggressively these two seemed to patch things up after Gomez ended her 10-month relationship with The Weeknd. The source told E!,
The insider added, "They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other."
...K.
For now, it looks like Gomez is thoroughly enjoying her break as paparazzi caught her hanging out on a yacht with friends down under. Included in Gomez's group is said handsome gentleman Johnny Rays. Photographers snapped pictures of Rays palling around with Gomez on the boat, and another entourage member named Anna Ballins shared a video of him popping out of a porthole.
Even though Rays has an impressive 34,000 followers, he's not yet verified on Instagram.
He's also, like, a total fox.
According to Elle magazine, Bieber shouldn't have too much to worry about. Rays reportedly works for Gomez and Bieber's church, Hillsong, as a brand manager for one of the church's bands called Young & Free. If you visit Hillsong's website, you can learn a little bit more about Rays and his background. The website explains,
Oh yeah, he's also based in Sydney where Gomez happens to be vacationing.
Breath easy, Biebs.
A different source told E! News the pressure of having a public relationship might be partially to blame for Gomez and Bieber's time off. The insider said,
As of now, Gomez is not only stepping away from her relationship but also living in the limelight. In fact, she is reportedly taking a break from fame entirely. An insider explained to Entertainment Tonight,
They added, "She needs to figure out how to live the life she wants in the spotlight — if that's even possible."
Hey, I get it.
I mean, I don't "get it," because I'm not a major celebrity at the young age of 25 living in a media-obsessed society, but I can imagine it must be hard.
You do you, Selena, and bring Johnny. He is so pretty.
