Canada took home the gold in the team figure skating competition at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Sunday, Feb. 11. And it was thanks, in large part, to an incredible performance by skater Gabrielle Daleman. Who Is Gabrielle Daleman? The Kim Kardashian lookalike is an Olympic figure skater who came to PyeongChang to slay, with crisp jumps and an impressive program set to Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue." And oh yeah — she looks more than a little like a certain Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The one with the husband who likes us all to call him "Yeezy."

Long dark hair? Check. Black-rimmed eyes? Check. Brows and nails that are totally on point. You'd better believe it. Even NBC Olympic commentator Johnny Weir couldn't help but comment on Daleman's super-long, tricked-out manicure during her performance Sunday night. "She's got those talons on," he remarked, subsequently setting Twitter afire. And, like, well done NBC for tapping Weir as your announcer.

Of course, Daleman's sparkly daggers — while giving me serious FloJo vibes — are something we'd be more likely to see on sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, than on Kim herself, who tends to favor a shorter, more natural nail. But even so, social media users couldn't help but point out the skater's striking resemblance to KKW.

"Gabrielle Daleman is Kim Kardashian from a universe where her mom gave her ice skates instead of a Barbie," wrote one Tweeter. And can we just pause for two seconds to think about this? Because Kris Jenner as Ice Mom is the movie we never knew we needed. Can you even imagine the fur getups she'd just casually throw on to drive Kim to the rink every day? Missed opp if I ever saw one.

But of course, the Olympic medalist is now a star in her own right. Daleman is strong and fast, and yet somehow seems to just effortlessly float across the ice. I could seriously watch her skate all day. Meanwhile, this isn't the 20-year-old's first rodeo — she finished 17th at the 2014 Sochi Olympics — but her journey has not always been easy. She suffered from a ton of health issues, and most recently underwent emergency surgery for an abdominal cyst last May.

"This Olympics means more to me than anything because I went from not knowing if I’d be able to skate this year to doing what I‘m doing," Daleman told reporters from Reuters in PyeongChang.

What she did, it turns out, was earn a broze medal for her free skate on Sunday night — finishing in third behind Russian Alina Zagitova and American Mirai Nagasu — effectively leading her team to edge out Russia and bring home the gold.

"I worked my butt off incredibly hard these past four years to get on this team," Daleman told ESPN. "We have such an incredible, strong team, and I'm proud to say we've won, and I'm prouder to have been part of it."

The fact remains that Daleman is a serious force to be reckoned with in PyeongChang, who did her country proud at the Winter Olympics while helping them bring home the gold.

So, let's focus on that while we wait for the Olympic athlete to take the ice again on Tuesday, Feb. 20.