As if TikTok wasn't already thriving in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has brought even more attention to the social media app. While millions of people around the world are self-quarantined at home, they've turned to TikTok for entertainment, or to give viral dance challenges and comedy bits a go in order to pass the time. After one TikToker perfected a video about Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it had many wondering who Gabby Hernandez is, because she looks exactly like Kourtney Kardashian.

Hernandez is an Instagram influencer from Texas whose IG page is full of delightful content. From wedding dress fittings and skincare routine videos, to adorable pictures with her dog and fiancé, it's clear why people adore her posts. Much of Hernandez's content is flawless, but at the same time, fans can tell by looking at her page that she's super relatable, giving them all the more reason to follow along with her life on Instagram.

While Hernandez isn't that active on TikTok just yet, it only took her one video to get 20 thousand followers and millions of views. Four million, to be exact. In the clip, Hernandez channeled her inner Kourtney K, and completely nailed the impersonation, from wearing Yeezy gear to calling out her momager Kris Jenner. Hernandez pointed out that while she perfectly dubbed the video, the original sound was actually voiced by TikToker and comedian Andrea Lopez, and it's spot on.

Check out the video below.

The resemblance is uncanny.

Courtesy of Gabby Hernandez on TikTok; BG023/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Days after garnering attention for being the spitting image of Kardashian, Hernandez posted a second Kourtney K video voiced, once again, by Lopez.

It's not just in her TikTok videos, either. Hernandez gives off major — yet effortless — Kardashian vibes in plenty of the photos posted on her Instagram page.

Followers can count on Hernandez to give them her best beauty secrets, travel recommendations and outfit inspiration among other things.

While it's unclear if Hernandez will keep up her Keeping Up With The Kardashians content, it seems a lot of people are looking forward to seeing her impersonate Kourtney Kardashian in more TikToks, so for now, all eyes are glued to her social media pages in anticipation.