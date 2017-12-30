Who Is Erica Garner? Activist Dies At Age 27 Following A Heart Attack

On Saturday, Dec. 30, it was announced on Twitter that Erica Garner had passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. For those wondering who Erica Garner is, the activist dedicated her life to racial justice following the death of her father, Eric Garner. She was 27 years old.

A co-worker of Garner's has been updating her Twitter account following the heart attack — which occurred on Christmas Eve — and her hospitalization. On Dec. 27, the co-worker tweeted that Garner was showing signs of severe brain damage. She was pronounced brain-dead with no chance of recovery on Dec. 28, and her co-worker confirmed her passing via Twitter on Dec. 30. She is survived by her two children, her mother, Esaw, and her four siblings, Shardineé, Emerald, Eric Jr., and Emery.

Garner rose to prominence in the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of her father, Eric Garner. On July 17, 2014 in Staten Island, New York, he was approached by police officers after being suspected of selling loose cigarettes. Eric denied that he was selling the cigarettes and expressed frustration about being harassed. In an attempt to arrest him, officer Daniel Pantaleo grabbed him in a chokehold (a move prohibited by the NYPD) and wrestled him to the ground. Eric stated "I can't breathe" eleven times before losing consciousness and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

His death was caught on a cell phone video and soon reached news outlets. Eric's final words, "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry for protesters around the country, who believe that Pantaleo acted unjustly. The uproar was heightened on Dec. 3, 2014 when a grand jury acquitted Pantaleo in Eric's death.

Following her father's death, Erica became an outspoken advocate for accountability among police forces across the country. She tweeted frequently about her own experiences with injustice and other instances of police brutality, and demanded reform as a means to achieving freedom for black people. She was critical of politicians on both sides of the aisle — including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio — for their roles in upholding institutionalized racism and their apparent disregard for issues important to the black community.

De Blasio to justice is sugar to saccharin. got the look and the feel of the real thing, but when used something about it aint quite right — (@es_snipes) #

Garner campaigned for Senator Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election. Sanders was outspoken about his dedication to ending police brutality against black people throughout his campaign. Garner appeared in a campaign ad expressing support for the candidate. "He's not afraid to go up against the criminal justice system," she said in the ad. "That's why I'm for Bernie."

Garner's co-worker has asked that those who write about her death remember her as having had a big heart and caring "when most people wouldn't have."

When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn't have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice. — (@es_snipes) #

Activists and advocates for racial justice have taken to Twitter to express their admiration for Garner, their heartbreak over the loss, their memories of the young activist, and their condolences for her family.

Our dear sister, Erica Garner (@es_snipes) has passed away this morning. She was 27. Rest, queen. 🙏🙏🙏 — (@delo_taylor) #

RIP @es_snipes. I shot this photo of her in 2015 with @SenatorReid, at a @DemocraticGAIN event. #EricaGarner #RIPEricaGarner — (@mica4life) #

@es_snipes #EricaGarner speaking in #Ferguson on the one year anniversary of #MikeBrown's murder. August 9, 2015 — (@missjupiter1957) #

We lost one of the realist today. A mother, daughter, warrior for justice, equality, and flat out human decency. Rest on sister @es_snipes — (@justinbamberg) #

@es_snipes @RebeccAzor @Russian_Starr Hug somebody today. Let them hold you as long as they can. Love someone today. Forgive someone today. And if you can, take some time to cry today. We love you Erica. #EricaGarner — (@benjaminpdixon) #

RIP @es_snipes! We got it from here. — (@phillybeach93) #

People ask, 'When will you stop marching? What do you want from marching?' He was my father," Garner said. "I will always march." Rest in power, @es_snipes ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 — (@ohioybd) #

Though Garner's heart attack has been medically linked to her asthma and an enlarged heart, there has been much conversation surrounding the stress of dealing with her father's death and being a full-time activist, and the impact both had on her health.

Goddamn it. Stress and struggle kills so many of us. Black women, please take care, and help each other. We're the best we've got. #EricaGarner — (@nkjemisin) #

Black women suffering during and Post birth. #EricaGarner has a 3 month old baby. She just gave birth. Racism impacts Black mamas the most. — (@osopepatrisse) #

We need to get rid of the term *tireless* with respect to activism. There isn't an activist who does actual work who isn't tired AF. https://t.co/g3TCY056fI — (@prisonculture) #

Writer and organizer Chaédria LaBouvier, whose work "looks at the intersection of race and class in culture and politics," lost her brother, Clinton Allen to police brutality in 2013. She interviewed Garner for Elle in March of 2016, and following Garner's death, took to Twitter to shed light on the hardships faced by black women affected by police brutality. She urged those who are passionate about racial justice to look into ways to directly support black women who are full-time activists.

What I will say is that we spoke about money, a lot. Money is a huge part of recovery when you've been devastated in that way, and too many state violence recovery initiatives lack the focus on helping Black women recover financially, and providing resources. — (@chaedria) #

Something is deeply, deeply wrong with the way that we fight police brutality when we allow Black women who've been on the front lines to be homeless or to be w/o metrocard money. There were too many times Erica didn't have the latter but she found a way to protest in S.I. — (@chaedria) #

how you can subsidize parts of their lives. I'm sure they need it. Can you help with rent for a month or two? Childcare? Can you help with clothing or expenses? A monthly metrocard/gas? You'd be surprised how little some of these activists have. — (@chaedria) #

Garner's co-worker has requested that non-black journalists refrain from reaching out for comment and is continuing to update Erica's Twitter account.