The most wonderful time of the year is coming, guys! Yes, I'm talking about Christmas. But I'm also talking about the Victoria Secret Fashion Show! What pairs better with the gift-giving season than gorgeous lingerie and rockstar models? Me eating gingerbread on my couch, obviously. But other than that — nothing! If you follow the fashion world, you might have heard the name Elsa Hosk once or hundreds of times before. If you're not on the up-and-up and wondering, "Who is Elsa Hosk?" No worries. I've got you. She is the lucky Angel chosen to wear the 2018 Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Fantasy Bra, aka one big eff-ing deal.

Each year, a particularly special Fantasy Bra is designed for a chosen VS Angel to rock down the runway. The design is usually themed and has historically cost upwards of a million dollars. This year, Hosk is rocking a one million dollar masterpiece crafted out of 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds, styled in what she calls a "'90s vibe." Traditionally, Victoria's Secret surprises the chosen Fantasy Bra model during their show fitting. "It was just a sensation that I’ve never felt before," Hosk told People. "My body was violently shaking. And it wasn’t because I was nervous, I was just excited. It was a cool feeling that I’ve never felt before. And it was definitely a moment that I’ll never forget."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though Hosk has been part of the Victoria's Secret fam since 2011, she says her favorite Fantasy Bra in Victoria's Secret history is the one designed for her. "It’s definitely the most beautiful Fantasy Bra I ever saw, and when I saw it I was like, ‘You guys have got to be kidding me,'" she said. "It’s just very cool, very simple, modern, and so sparkly — If I would have designed it, it would have looked just like this. I put it on and I was like, ‘It looks like someone just made magic and put it on my body.'"

Aside from her "magic" Fantasy Bra, Hosk says her favorite VS runway look was the one she wore when she opened the Paris show in 2016. The look featured a turquoise lingerie set and a colorful, giant dragon cascading around her waist. She explained, "It was so incredible. It was one of the coolest looks that I’ve ever seen them do. It was quite hard to walk in but it was also a dragon around my body so it made me feel really powerful."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite the enormity of Hosk's role in the 2018 show, she says she doesn't need a good luck charm. All she needs is her fellow Angels by her side. "I think the girls are my good luck charm," she said. "It’s so intense backstage and we have each other and we’re all on the same journey. And that day is so much fun and it’s so intense but the girls just make it."

Well, that's adorable.

The show itself is being recorded on Thursday, Nov. 8, but will broadcast on ABC on Sunday, Dec. 2.

Keep an eye out for Hosk. She'll be the one wearing the one million dollar bra.