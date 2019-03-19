Season 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is due on Netflix on April 5, introducing the aftermath of teen witch Sabrina Spellman signing herself off to the Dark Lord in order to save her town. Sabrina may have debuted a darker look ahead of her deep dive into the secrets of magic and her family history, but she also has to gear up for a unfamiliar face in Season 2. Who is Dorian Gray? Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's new season is introducing its own version of the famous literary character.

Originally announced back in November 2018, the casting announcement introduces Dorian Gray as a recurring guest character. Tomorrowland actor Jedidiah Goodacre (which already sounds like a name perfectly suited for a warlock, TBH) fills the role. According to ComicBook.com, Dorian is the owner of the exclusive nightclub Dorian's Gray Room. Like his literary counterpart, the secretive man appears ageless, keeping his cursed portrait away from anyone else's inquisitive glances.

In case you haven't read Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character blurb has essentially captured the book's gist. Dorian is a flawless English gentleman in the public's eyes, but after he sells his soul, a painted portrait of himself starts to display his physical scars and aging. This forces him to hide the painting in order to remain youthful. It's still unclear whether the book just doesn't exist in the universe of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina or if the characters know the story and put together the facts about the strange new arrival.

Netflix

As Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) seemingly sold her soul to the Dark Lord in Season 1 in exchange for Greendale's safety from the Red Angel of Death, she and Dorian might have more in common than viewers may think. We also don't know whether Dorian's club is in Greendale or the magical world, but given his secrecy about his deal, it would make more sense if he lived among mortals. Could there be other undercover witches and warlocks living in the Spellmans' town?

Reddit user AureusDraco also theorized that Sabrina's cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) could be a regular patron at the Gray Room, prompting a love triangle that leaves him feeling torn between Dorian and his boyfriend Luke. Wilde's book also features visits to opium dens, and seeing as how Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's first season didn't shy away from risqué content, Dorian could also introduce some strong drugs to others.

Netflix

Like with several characters on the show, whether Dorian is trustworthy or evil is still to be determined. Goodacre joins the cast alongside Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Alexis Denisof, who appears as Ms. Wardwell's (Michelle Gomez) boyfriend Adam Masters. While Dorian is likely clued into the existence of witches and warlocks, Adam might not be so lucky — he reportedly doesn't realize that Madame Satan has possessed Ms. Wardwell. Looks like we have some awkward conversations to look forward to this season.

Anyone into their supernatural mythology will probably find familiar territory in the series' second season, but it looks like there's now a place for literary aficionados in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, too. Season 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on Friday, April 5, on Netflix.