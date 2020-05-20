Everyone at Liberty High is suspicious, and the final season of 13 Reasons Why is bringing in a new student to shake things up. The trailer for Season 4 provided a first look at Diego Torres, a member of the school's football team who will play a pivotal role in uncovering the truth in the teen drama's farewell season. So, who is Diego on 13 Reasons Why? It sounds like he is going to be a complicated figure.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Jan Luis Castellanos had joined the fourth season of 13 Reasons Why as the new character Diego. The jock is described as the "charismatic, aggressive, and fiercely loyal leader of a divided football team," implying that he will step up as the new team captain to try to unite the team following Monty's death. The Season 4 trailer revealed even more about where Diego's loyalties lie, revealing that Winston (the guy Monty was hooking up with right before his arrest and death) will team up with Diego to investigate who framed Monty for Bryce's murder and why.

Along with being aggressive, Diego is also described as having a violent temper, so you can bet he'll be taking a more hands-on approach to the investigation. The trailer teases one of the brawls Diego will be a part of, as fans can see him knocking Zach to the ground and punching him in the face.

But Diego won't be all violence — his character description also states he will fall for "one of Liberty High’s most complicated women." Hmm, who could that be? Yep, as the trailer seems to confirm with a quick shot of the two, that would be Jessica.

Even though fans have not met Diego yet, the fact that he will likely date Jessica while also leading the charge to clear Monty's name is next-level messy. Of course, Jessica knows the full truth about Bryce's death, having witnessed Alex push him over the pier in person, so if she does get close enough with Diego she may confide in him what really happened. There's also the fact that both Justin and Alex have unresolved feelings for Jessica, which could lead to some heated conflict if they find out she's dating the jock trying to expose all their crimes.

Find out how Diego is going to shake up life at Liberty High when 13 Reasons Why Season 4 premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 5.