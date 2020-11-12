Rarely does one go up against BTS ARMYs and come out victorious. Whether it's concert attendance records, view count milestones, or digital and physical music sales, ARMYs show up and show out. That was until fans of a guy who calls himself Corpse Husband seemingly managed to out-number BTS' global base in a Twitter "ratio" contest to win $10,000. So, who is Corpse Husband? He doesn't make that an easy question to answer, but let's try and pin down the core traits of the internet virtuoso and E-girl magnet.

Corpse Husband is basically Daft Punk for Zoomers. He's the new wave of social media influencer whose upbringing was on Discord rather than on Instagram. The faceless mystery man is almost completely anonymous despite having been active online since 2015, even to his most fervent fans. The multi-hyphenate enigma has been posting videos to YouTube under the Corpse moniker (a label he chose on a whim, and his videos span multiple genres, but always concentrate on some elements of horror and suspense. In 2020, he managed to vastly expand upon the type of content he released to the public and gained notoriety across social platforms in a tidal wave of popularity due to his songs, gaming streams, and ever-alluring backstory. Now, whether he truly out-ratioed the BTS ARMY has been up for debate, but he held his own in the battle — which is more than enough reason to get to know a little bit more about Corpse Husband.

He started out on YouTube

Inspired by the Creepypasta horror-blogging lore of yesteryear, Corpse Husband started his YouTube channel in 2015 and mainly posted videos about horror oddities, tall tales, and hyper-online scary stories.

What first made him stick out — and still does — from many other commentary and narrative channels was his noticeably deep voice and sophisticated inflection. Basically, imagine a less humorous version of Christian Bale's Batman voice in The Dark Knight. Corpse's voice has been the subject of many memes, too, however; love it or hate it, Corpse claims people have been commenting on his unique voice since he was 12.

He Makes Bangers, Too

In March 2020, Corpse decided to venture into music. His song "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life! (feat. Savage Ga$p)" has become the de-facto E-girl anthem on TikTok. Log onto Discord, don a pair of cat ears, and get into the Gen Z scene kid spirit. It's almost like the song was made to blast in Hot Topic stores around the world. With over 2.5 million followers on TikTok, it's only a matter of time before another one of his tracks, like the recently released lo-fi track, "Agoraphobic."

He's a gamer

Corpse is pretty much the most famous "Among Us" player on the internet. The viral murder mystery game has inspired its own slew of memes online, but you can definitely give Corpse some props for popularizing it to his 700,000+ subscribers on his gaming channel. He even played the game with U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez to encourage voter participation in the 2020 presidential election, a stream of which reached a maximum audience of 430,000 concurrent viewers.

His True Identity Is A Mystery

Corpse has revealed several key facts about his true identity via his Instagram stories: He's 23 years old, of Mexican and Irish descent, and he's been recognized in public before because of his voice. It's also widely reported that he currently resides in California. He doesn't seem keen, however, on sharing any photos of his face anytime soon. Cue the TikTok parodies.

His Fans Make Wild Fan Art

We may have no clue what Corpse actually looks like IRL, but his fans have drawn him in a variety of contexts. From creepy to cute, Corpse fan art imagines the viral superstar as an amalgamation of every goth E-boy on the internet.

People Are Obsessed (Like, Really Obessed) With His Hands

Well, we do know what his hands look like. Corpse tweeted on Oct. 1 that he would do a "hand reveal" if his fans got him to 100,000 followers on Instagram, and sure enough, he revealed his hands — veins and all. Now, people can't get enough.