If there’s one thing that brings citizens of the United States together, it’s definitely the Miss USA competition. Well, that and maybe the Super Bowl. But Miss USA has a unique place in American culture, if only for the simple fact that it gives every U.S. state and territory a chance at national acclaim. And tonight, the top title goes to Cheslie Kryst from North Carolina. She not only won the crown, but she's also kind of a national treasure now. So, just who is Cheslie Kryst? Here’s all the important stuff you need to know about her.

This year's Miss USA pageant was held at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada on May 2, 2019. It was hosted by everyone's favorite pop culture couple, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, with commentary by Lu Sierra.

From the outset, the new Miss USA was the embodiment of poise and beauty. And she really charmed everyone with her ability to connect with a crowd. Not to mention the fact that she’s super intelligent and really knows how to make an impression. The Miss USA judges were clearly impressed with her. I’d venture to guess that all those who follow this competition closely are impressed, too!

So, let’s dig a little deeper into Kryst and see what brought her to Miss USA in the first place!

She Is From North Carolina

The new Miss USA was raised in North Carolina. She’s exactly the kind of woman you’d expect to come from that part of the country — humble, sweet, and possessing of an impeccable sense of style!

She’s Extremely Well-Rounded And Well-Educated

She received her undergraduate degree from the Honors College at the University of South Carolina and then she attended Wake Forest University School of Law and Graduate School of Business, earning herself a Juris Doctor degree and a Master of Business Administration degree. Talk about beauty and brains! This kind of education clearly put her at the head of the Miss USA pack. She was definitely one of the more articulate, intelligent, and passionate contestants — and all those qualities can be linked, on some level, to how impressively well-rounded and well-educated she is.

She Has A Passion For Law

One thing that really made this year's Miss USA winner stand out is her incredible passion for law. She's an attorney specializing in complex civil litigation and she has her license to practice in two states.

As stated on the Miss USA website, the winner "must be confident. She must understand the values of our brand and the responsibilities of the title. She must have the ability to articulate her ambition. A contestant should demonstrate authenticity, credibility and exhibit grace under pressure. The women who compete embody the modern, global aspiration for the potential within all women."

I don’t know about you, but it’s clear to me that Miss North Carolina absolutely deserves the honor of being crowned Miss USA. She was obviously in it to win it and now that she has, I think she’s going to make the most of this incredible opportunity.