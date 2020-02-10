Leonardo DiCaprio is the dreamy boyfriend fans all wish they had. So it's no wonder why people were interested when the actor's new girlfriend came into the picture. On Feb. 9, DiCaprio brought a new woman to the 2020 Oscars. So for those of you wondering who Camila Morrone is, here's a bit of background to help you get to know her better.

DiCaprio's new love match, Camila Morrone, is also an actor and most recently starred in drama movie Mickey and the Bear in 2019. The 22-year-old was first rumored to be dating DiCaprio in late 2017, when they were spotted shopping together in Los Angeles.

Although the pair is often tight-lipped about their relationship, their love affair was confirmed publicly when Morrone acknowledged their 23-year age gap to the Los Angeles Times, saying, "There [are] so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Morrone's acting chops have earned her high praise; she's been called the "next Jennifer Lawrence" by the Los Angeles Times and was announced one of Variety's 10 actors to watch in 2019. She's also an accomplished model — she's signed to IMG and has campaigns with brands including Coach and Topshop. Since her father (Maximo Morrone) is a supermodel, and her mother (Lucia Solá) is an actress, her career in both fields seems like a natural fit.

But despite her own personal success, the rising star took to the Oscars red carpet on Feb. 9 to support DiCaprio's nominations.

The pair didn't walk the red carpet together before the big night, but the evening marks their first public appearance at the same event. Each made stunning showings: The 45-year-old DiCaprio looked dashing in a black tuxedo and bow tie, and Morrone took to the carpet in a dazzling pale pink dress with a tight fitting top and flowy bottom.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

DiCaprio received a 2020 Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in the film Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood. The picture also earned nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. DiCaprio's long career with the entertainment industry earned him numerous Oscar nominations in the past, but he famously didn't win his first Academy Award until 2016 for The Revenant, so a 2020 win would mark his second win at the event.

Fans should keep their eyes peeled for the couple sitting together in the audience, but the two likely won't make it easy for fans to spot them. They've done a good job at keeping their relationship low-key thus far. Although, this public appearance does suggest a more public showing might be in the future for the couple.