The Mandalorian continues it's "planet of the week" tour of the galaxy, this time stopping off at one of the most recognizable hives of scum and villainy known to fans. Mando landed in Mos Eisley in Episode 5: "The Gunslinger," hoping to pick up some work, since he's on the outs with the Guild. But it was less about seeing the old bar and the Sand People for fans, as much as it was about the new faces, including actresses Ming-Na Wen and Amy Sedaris. But who is Amy Sedaris' Mandalorian character, and why did she look so familiar? Warning: Spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 1 follow.

A firefight over The Child necessitated Mando's trip to Mos Eisley. With one of his engines shot out and a fuel leak, he needed repairs as well as the cash to pay for them. Mos Eisley Spaceport could provide both.

That's where Sedaris' character, Peli Motto, came in. She runs the repair dock where Mando parked, along with a passel of pit droids. Mando's refusal to use droids meant the repairs would be costlier, but he was willing to head off on a bounty run to pay for them.

Motto also found herself working as a babysitter since Mando couldn't very well take The Child with him either. But that was fine since he's so cute.

Lucasfilm

But fans were weirded out by Motto's appearance. Between the big pouf of brown curly hair, and the brown bomber style jacket, there was something very familiar about this woman working repairs in an out of the way corner of the galaxy. She looked like someone who might be on the run. Perhaps someone who had crossed a galaxy level corporation and needed to keep a low profile.

In fact, she looks suspiciously like an older version of Ellen Ripley, who post-Aliens would have needed to find a place to hide after ruining the Weyland-Yutani Corporation's second attempt at bringing back eggs for study.

Now, fans of both the Alien and Star Wars franchises who are hoping this is proof both exist in the same universe will probably be disappointed. According to Wookieepedia, Peli Motto isn't supposed to be Ripley. But the look is definitely an homage to the neighboring franchise, which has been going since 1979, less than two years after the original Star Wars premiere.

But then again, if Mando finds himself landing on a planet filled with eggs, at least everyone will know what's inside.