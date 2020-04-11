Fans are about to see a lot more of Abby Rao thanks to her BFF Daisy Keech. The former Hype House member enlisted Rao to be a part of her new content collective, clubhouse. While Rao may be new to being part of a TikTok house, she's no stranger to the social media world. Some fans may know who Abby Rao is, but for those digging for details, here's what you need to know.

First, a little history on clubhouse: Shortly after Keech announced she quit the Hype House due to ongoing conflicts with her former friend and Hype House "manager" Thomas Petrou, she decided to form her own collective. Keech shared the exciting news about clubhouse on March 30 by dropping a tour of their sick mansion. Fans were excited to learn Rao is a co-founder, and that fellow internet personalities and creators Chase Keith, Kinsey Wolanski, Pedro Pertile, Jay Laurent, and Mariana Morais also jumped on board for the new adventure.

In a video tour of the house, Rao shared her excitement: "I'm super excited for you guys to see the content we're going to be creating here and about this new journey in our lives ... stay tuned!" Scroll down to learn about Rao.

1. She Already Has a Massive Social Media Following

Sure, being a part of clubhouse will definitely up Rao's TikTok following, but she's already found success on social media. As of April 2020, Rao has 1 million fans on TikTok and 1.6 million Instagram followers.

2. She's From The South

Rao was raised in a small Louisiana town, and she never imagined she'd have so much success as an influencer just one year after picking up and moving to Los Angeles.

"Thank you all so much for your love and support it means the world to me," she wrote on Instagram in January 2020 after reaching the 1 million-followers milestone. "I’m just a girl from Louisiana who never thought she would leave home. A year ago randomly moving across the country from everyone I’ve ever known was terrifying. This world can be a scary place BUT if you follow your gut and take chances you never know what can happen in your life. Home will always be there."

3. She Credits Keech For Much of Her Happiness in Los Angeles

While it's unclear exactly how Keech and Rao met, they became fast friends in 2019 after meeting in L.A. Rao gushed over her friendship with Keech in an Instagram post in April 2020.

"The love I have for this girl is beyond," Keech wrote. "Bestfriend doesn’t even explain what we have!! Being in la in this crazy social media world can be so empty but ever since we found eachother eveything [sic] seems to make sense again. It feels like HOME. The bond we have is LIFELONG and I will stand by you til the end. So fkn grateful we get to experience this crazy life together. Thank you God for bringing us together and for profoundly blessing us. So excited for this new chapter. Wouldn’t want to be with anyone else. I love you Dais."

4. She Used to Be a Cosmetologist

There's no question that Rao's makeup always looks flawless, and now followers know why. Rao used to work as a cosmetologist in Mandeville, Louisiana, so, at just 22-years-old, Rao has already made her mark in the beauty world on multiple levels.

5. She Dated a Famous YouTuber

Rao started dating Ricegum in early 2019, but by November they'd split. "I was just really destroyed," she told HollywoodLife at the time. "With us two, the love was so strong. It still is, I still love him, but I just think we wanted different things and cared about different things." Here's a video of them together from February 2019.