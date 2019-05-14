With Thevenet, the vibe has been a little different. Back in December 2018, all we knew was that Middleton had taken a vacation to St. Barts with his mom (or is that "mum?"), Pippa, the other James, and a mystery woman. Paparazzi snapped pictures of her and Middleton making out in the ocean, and of Middleton carrying her. Some made the connection between this woman and the one at Middleton's side during a carol service earlier that month.

In January 2019, Thevenet's dad dished to The Daily Mail that Thevenet was "deliriously happy," and that the she and Middleton are "very much in love." According to Thevenet's LinkedIn, she studied accounting and business management in Brussels, Belgium, before moving to London in 2013 to get her master's in investment and finance. It's in London, it seems, that she ran into Middleton. While her dad said he didn't want to spill any more tea, a family friend told The Daily Mail that Middleton bought Thevenet a drink and that the ball got rolling from there.

The fact that the two hung out in St. Barts and became Instagram-official with a seaside Insta post is especially cute since, as Thevenet's dad said, "[She] is named after my first love which is wind-surfing and the Alize wind that fills the sails."

Remember what Middleton himself about needing a bit of wind in his sails when it comes to romance? Fingers crossed that Thevenet can be that for him!