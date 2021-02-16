The Feb. 8 episode of The Bachelor left off on a cliffhanger, as Season 23 contestant Heather Martin shocked everyone by arriving in hopes of competing for Matt's heart. That meant the Feb. 15 episode picked up right after her surprise entrance, which led to even more conflict. With hometown dates are right around the corner, the number of contestants left at Nemacolin is shrinking fast. So, who goes home on Matt's Bachelor Week 7? Things are getting serious.

Week 7 began as Heather arrived at the resort, but her dreams of finding her future husband in Matt were short-lived. After facing some hostility from the current contestants, Matt ultimately decided to send her home because it was too late in the season for them to form a connection before hometowns. "If the circumstances were different, it would be another conversation," Matt said, noting he had to honor his promise to the remaining contestants that he saw his wife among them. And just like that, Heather was sent packing.

But the other women still had plenty to deal with, because the episode then went right into the rose ceremony. Pieper and Michelle already had a rose going into the episode, meaning even less contestants received roses at the actual ceremony. Here's who else made the cut:

Bri

Rachael

Serena P.

Kit

Jessenia

Abigail

Two contestants went home: Chelsea and Serena C. "Saying goodbye to Matt killed me," Chelsea admitted tearfully, adding, "We're not even getting the chance to figure [our relationship] out, which sucks." Serena C. added: "I feel rejected."

With hometown dates next week, Matt was forced to send four more women packing in the Feb. 15 episode alone. After the episode's two 1-on-1 dates went to Serena P. and Jessenia, Abigail became worried about her and Matt's future. Although she received the "first impression" rose on Night 1, fan-favorite Abigail was one of the only women left who hadn't received a 1-on-1.

She later confronted Matt about the state of their relationship during a group date, telling him: "All I've wanted is just more time with you." He responded that although he automatically felt drawn to her on Night 1, he felt so comfortable with their connection that he pursued relationships with other women in the meantime (and developed stronger connections with them as a result). Matt decided to send Abigail home on the group date, breaking plenty of Bachelor Nation hearts in the process.

"You deserve someone who is going to put you first," he told Abigail before walking her out. "For me to lay it all out and for him to come back and say he doesn't see it, it's just kind of eating me alive right now," she admitted in her exit interview.

To see what these Week 7 exits will mean for Matt's journey, fans will have to keep watching The Bachelor on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to find out.

