When Halsey and G-Eazy broke up, I was seriously upset. The two were together for about a year, and though I wasn't particularly fond about either of them before their duet, "Him & I," that song made me swoon over them as a couple. Ugh! After obsessively trying to find out why Halsey and G-Eazy broke up, my focus switched to their past relationships. Who did Halsey date before G-Eazy? I needed to know, ASAP.

I'm sure I'm not the first to point out that 2018 has been a crazy year for our fave celebrity relationships. This year's wave of breakups hit us like a truck. (I'm 150 percent going to forever be internally crying about Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's split.) Now, on the other hand, we're in the midst of summer love, with 18 (!!) celebrity engagements thus far, according to Us Weekly. It's been quite the year of ups and downs, and honestly, I don't know how much more my heart can take.

For now, I'll focus on Halsey and her past relationships. Who knows? Maybe one of her past loves will reignite, and then she can finally find her happily ever after. Everyone deserves that. Let me have this fantasy.

Matt Healy Ross Gilmore/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While most of the star-studded artists on Halsey's list of past lovers are simply rumored, Matt Healy, the frontman for The 1975, is one of the few she's confirmed an association with. Her EP, Room 93, is said to be about a hotel room the two spent the night in together. When asked about her relationship with the rockstar, Halsey told Billboard, "We're both attracted to characters, and we saw that in each other. I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched. But if you think he's the first red-wine­drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I've been associated with, you're out of your f---ing mind."

Lido iamhalsey on Instagram Another one of Halsey's confirmed past loves is Norwegian producer Lido. She also opened up about their relationship, when she sat down with Billboard. "When we met, I was nobody; things changed very quickly," she mentioned a few weeks after their breakup in 2015. "A lot of people in my life freaked out. I didn't have the chance to say, 'I'm sorry, let me explain.' It was kind of like, 'If you can't keep up, f--- you. I have to keep going.'"

Jared Leto Timothy Norris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After Jared Leto and Halsey were photographed all cuddly at Coachella in 2016, rumors flew about a possible romance between the two. And then, when Diplo posted a story on Snapchat of Leto and Halsey wearing what looked like matching outfits at the Met Gala just weeks after the festival, it only added to the rumors that they were dating. Not much was seen of them together after that.

Ruby Rose iamhalsey on Instagram In December 2015, shortly after Ruby Rose and her long-time girlfriend and fianceé, Phoebe Dahl, split, Rose spent the day with Halsey in Hollywood. This and two tweets exchanged between both women earlier that year were enough to get fans to start speculating if Rose and Halsey could be dating.

Ashton Irwin iamhalsey on Instagram Halsey met members of 5 Seconds of Summer when she started doing YouTube covers at 14 years old. Since then, she's kept a good relationship with them. But, when she posted this picture with drummer Ashton Irwin, the rumor mill started turning yet again. Could it be another possible relationship? No. Both Halsey and Irwin have continuously said that the two of them are just friends, but of course, that didn't stop people from hoping it was more.

Andrew Taggart Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you tell me you didn't jam out super hard to "Closer" when it came out in 2016, I won't accuse you of lying, but I will tell you you missed out! This song was the bop of the year, topping Billboard charts for 12 consecutive weeks. After Halsey and The Chainsmokers performed it at the VMAs the following year, rumors began swirling that Halsey and Andrew Taggart (one half of the two-part EDM duo) could be more than friends. Taggart's hand wandered all over Halsey's body on stage, and it almost looked like the two were going to kiss a few times, but nothing ever came of it.

Josh Dun Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I don't know about you, but I'm sensing a pattern in Halsey's boos (rumored or not): musicians. So, with that realization, comes my minimal surprise at the fact that she was also rumored to have been dating Josh Dun, the drummer from Twenty One Pilots. Even though Dun shut down the rumors that the two were dating, they were seen together a lot at the time. *shrugging emoji*