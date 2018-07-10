Before I had any concept of what "summer love" was, I knew what summer love looked like in movies. While I had never experienced any kind of romantic love beyond my neighbor offering me a plastic ring from the grocery store, when I watched Grease for the first time, I remember thinking, "Oh, summer lovin' looks like a blast!" So in the spirit of youthful innocence, I thought it might be a good time to take a deep breath of summer air and tell you what summer movie you are based on your zodiac sign. Because let's be real, we could all use a distraction from 2018!

So what's the formula that I used to figure out exactly which summer movie you are? Well, it's super scientific. I pretty much picked the movie that's most similar to what the stars have predicted for your love life this summer! Whether the planets have all lined up for you to fall hard for your summer fling à la Grease, or if the end goal of your summer romance is to help you let go of a lover from your past 500 Days Of Summer-style, here's the summer movie you are, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries — 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' MoviesView on YouTube For Aries, this summer brings an entirely new kind of relationship into your life after you spent some time reflecting on what went wrong in previous relationships. You break with old patterns, much like Jason Segel in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Keep an open mind — you might just meet your own Mila Kunis. (Or write a vampire puppet musical!)

2 Taurus — 'Dirty Dancing' CPhillips92 on YouTube Taurus, you are in for a true summer fling this year. You're going to meet someone who changes you, if only for a short while. This probably isn't going to be a long-term thing. You'll find the Patrick Swayze to your Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing. Enjoy it, follow your impulses, and have fun. Because nobody puts Baby in a corner.

3 Gemini — 'Wet Hot American Summer' Dave Soldinger on YouTube The Geminis of the world should focus on getting out there this summer, in whatever way feels best to them. Don't stress the relationship, instead, focus on planning adventures or trips that will remind you just how special you are. Take a page from Wet Hot American Summer, and throw yourself into a new world with abandon. If romance comes up, enjoy it, and don't take it too seriously.

4 Cancer — 'Jaws' Jaws on YouTube Someone from your past is likely to reappear this summer. While this might seem exciting, be wary of their intentions. Like the utimate scary summer movie, Jaws, heed the warnings and keep your eyes peeled in every beach town. It's important to take care of your heart, too. And who knows, there could be a lifeguard in your future to save you from falling back into an old relationship.

5 Leo — 'Dazed And Confused' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This summer looks a bit complicated for Leo when it comes to summer loving, but it's OK. Take the summer slow, and don't rush anything before August. Treat your summer like a Dazed and Confused summer — lazy days are your friend, and if crushes happen, so be it.

6 Virgo — 'Moonrise Kingdom' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube A Virgo looking for love? Keep your eyes open for crushes in unexpected places, especially if you're working on something creative this summer. A shared passion will bring you to a new romance. Here's hoping it's just as quirky and adorable as the romance in Wes Anderson's Moonrise Kingdom.

7 Libra — 'Independence Day' 20th Century Fox UK on YouTube Here's the thing, Libra: there will be someone from your past haunting you this summer, and you will be tempted to repeat old patterns. Instead, be as self-sufficient as Will Smith is in Independence Day, to have the summer of your life.

8 Scorpio — 'Adore' hollywoodstreams on YouTube Scorpio, you are killing it this year. Everyone wants a piece of you... and temptation is everywhere. But do you remember that movie, Adore, where Robin Wright and Naomi Watts each got entangled with each others' ridiculously hot teenage sons? What a mess! That's all to say: Don't go overboard this summer. Keep things fun, but simple.

9 Sagittarius — 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' Paramount Movies on YouTube This summer, your Sagittarius self is turning up the "I want to be single" vibes. However, don't let that commitment to being single get in the way of catching feels for someone you end up meeting spontaneously, just like Kate Hudson came around to Matthew McConaughey in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.

10 Capricorn — '500 Days Of Summer' FoxSearchlight on YouTube Capricorn! You are tired of dating, and everyone can relate. But rather than continue to be sulky like Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer, remember that anything is possible if you put yourself out there — even just for a job interview where you meet a girl named Summer! Download an app or ask your barista out. You've got this!

11 Aquarius — 'Caddyshack' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Aquarius, congratulations, because you are finally letting loose this summer and enjoying the parties, sun, and fun. This is your Caddyshack summer, whether you golf or not. Enjoy it!