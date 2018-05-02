Too often in today's dating culture, we think that we know what we like within two seconds of meeting a person. We assume that we know whether or not we will be attracted to someone based on how they look from across the room. Regardless of your sign, who you'll have a summer fling with this year is going to change this old pattern of attraction for the better.

A change is necessary in order to realize the love that you have available to you, but this change is also frightening because it involves venturing into the unknown. Openness is terrifying because it invites the possibility of change, when it is far more comfortable to cling to old patterns of manipulation, invalidation, and even abuse. What if, collectively, we worked at becoming more open to the infinite variations of connection the universe is offering at any given time? How would our dating culture change? And how would we begin to heal from the wounds of the past?

These questions are going to be answered over the next seven years, as Chiron moves through Aries and resolves our relationship to the masculine warrior energy. For all of us, this summer will be just the beginning.

Aries (March 21 To April 19)

You've been spending a lot of time recycling past relationships and figuring out where you went wrong — what pains you can share, and which pains are better healed by keeping them to yourself. This summer, a new relationship is going to come into your life that challenges everything you thought you knew about relationships. Pay attention to the people who keep you humble and grounded; these are the ones to keep around.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20)

You've been feeling a lack of creativity or stagnation in your relationships. It seems like everyone needs to be fed, but nobody is really able to feed you. This summer you'll finally meet someone who is able to provide you with the medicine you need to help you realize your full, fertile power in all of its capacity. Be aware that this is less likely to be a long-term relationship as it is to be an extremely intense one, awakening you to new possibilities and ways of being.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

You often find yourself conforming to fit the mold of the relationship you find yourself in. You recognize yourself in the other person, but to what extent do you expect them to fit that mold you've set up? This summer fling will shatter the mirror once and for all, proving that you are your own soulmate, true love, and best friend. Take care of them.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22)

Someone from your past is going to make a reappearance very soon. And while this sultry summer love affair might sweep you off into fantasy land, be wary and protect your heart. Not everyone who comes knocking is worthy of being let in, especially not if they have proven themselves untrustworthy before. You are the only one who knows what's best for you.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22)

You need a vacation, Leo, and you need it real bad. This summer you'll meet someone in a far away place who will have you ready to pack your bags. Just be sure that whoever the person you fall for is, they become someone who you want to walk beside you. They're not the valet; you can take care of your own bags.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22)

Noticed any cute new collaborators frequenting your co-working spaces? This summer, a shared project or passion is going to bring you closer to somebody to whom you are in a close creative proximity. From the boardroom to the bedroom, this fling is going to generate a lot of heat — just be sure you don't burn any professional bridges by the time August rolls around.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22)

The one that got away is going to come back around again this summer, either in the form of somebody new who reminds you of that fateful ex, or the ex themselves. Before you start repeating old patterns, ask yourself whether this is something you really want or if you would be better off fully committing to a marriage with yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21)

The suitors have been knocking since the beginning of April, and there's no sign of them slowing down. By summer, you're going to have your pick of any of them. Just be sure that you don't behave like the big-eyed kid at the buffet and bite off more than you can chew. Doing one thing at a time is good and sustaining for your spirit, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21)

You've recently started realizing that you do want something that you thought you didn't, Sagittarius — whether that looks like a long-term relationship, or breaking from one to preserve your independence depends on you. This summer you'll meet someone who will give you everything you want. Will you be daring enough to take the bait, or are you going to keep looking gifted horses in the mouth?

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan.19)

As long as you keep hiding behind your work, Capricorn, nobody is going to notice you. And maybe that's exactly what you want to feel safe. This summer, you're basically going to choose whether you want to stay single or be the toast of the town. The whole world wants to be your friend. Are you ready to make that friendship something more?

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18)

Usually you feel like you can't fully participate in humanity, Aquarius. That's because way, way too often you let your own lofty ideals be let down. This summer you're actually going to find yourself letting go of some of those ideals and having fun for once. Get ready to lighten up a whole lot.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20)

So far, your dreams have been leading you in the right direction, Pisces. This summer your intuition is going to keep you on track, and will manifest in a chance encounter with a stranger that will leave you feeling a bit gobsmacked. Time is a man-made construct; don't worry too much about whether or not this is long term. Consider this fling a fun, roadside attraction on the way to your destiny.

