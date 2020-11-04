On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden inched closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to claim the presidency as news networks called the first state projected to flip from red to blue as compared to the 2016 election. As voters still await results in places like Michigan and Pennsylvania as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Nov 4, one swing state has already been called. If you're wondering which states flipped in the 2020 election, you can start by marking down this Midwest state.

As of 2:55 p.m. ET, no news organizations have declared a winner in the presidential race but the individual state calls keep coming in. According to projections from The New York Times, the Associated Press, and CNN as of 2:25 p.m. ET on Nov. 4, Wisconsin has been called for Joe Biden, which adds the state's 10 electoral votes to Biden's running total. It was a close race, as Biden won the state by just 20,517 votes, which is a 0.7% margin of victory. Back in 2016, President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by 22,748 votes, which was a margin of 0.77%.

While President Trump prematurely claimed victory in the early hours of Nov. 4, the "red mirage" from Nov. 3 — which made it appear as if numerous states were backing the Republican incumbent before heavily Democratic early and mail-in ballots were counted — appeared to dissipate as more mail-in votes were able to be counted.

Despite the calls on the Badger State, the president quickly made it clear he was not going to accept the results. On Nov. 4, Trump's leading campaign manager Bill Stepien shared a statement saying the president would order a recount, claiming voter fraud, although he did not share any evidence to back up his claims of fraud.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," Stepien said. "The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."

In Wisconsin, if a candidate loses by less than 1 percentage point, he or she can force a recount. If the margin is larger than that, a recount is not allowed, per The Associated Press. However, voters will have to wait until all the ballots are finalized over the coming weeks during a process called canvassing to determine if President Trump can demand a recount.

In light of states' different ballot counting laws, as well as a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that allows election officials to count mail-in ballots received until Friday, Nov. 6, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3, it's likely that the public won't know the results of some of the most contentious races until the end of the week or later.

More to come...