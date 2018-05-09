If it's written in the stars that you belong with the stars, who are you to argue? Seriously, think about which model you should date based on your zodiac sign. I mean, these are things you need to know if you happen to bump into your celebrity crush one day or work up the courage to slide into their over-saturated DMs. This useful bit of knowledge — that the two of you are meant to be together because your sun signs are perfectly compatible — is just the kind of opening line you need to set you apart from the other fangirls.

Plus, when the tabloids ask how you and your Hollywood bae met, you'll be ready with a story they can't resist. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may go on dates under the stars in Botswana but your romance was literally written in the stars, so who's the real winner here?

The next time you're scrolling through Instagram, keep an eye out for these runway hotties. Here are the incredibly gorgeous models you should be dating, according to your zodiac signs. (Oh, and not trying to date a model? Look, just take note of the signs. The compatibility will still work, no matter what your bae's profession may be!)

If you're an Aries, date Jordan Barrett. iblamejordan on Instagram Jordan Barrett (Sagittarius) is a fire-starter. No, really. He's a Sagittarius, which makes him a fire sign like you. Your passion will be undeniable and your chemistry, palpable. Together, there's no stopping you and you wouldn't have it any other way. Barrett's love of travel and your perpetual desire to be active are all you need to be the nomad couple of your Instagram dreams.

If you're a Taurus, date Iskra Lawrence. iskra on Instagram Iskra Lawrence (Virgo) is different enough from you so that you'll be challenged both mentally and emotionally. Virgos can be shy and highly critical of themselves, which is where your intuition comes in handy. As a partner, you are able to identify others' insecurities and remain devoted to them even when they give up on themselves.

If you're a Gemini, date Keith Powers. keithpowers on Instagram As a Leo, Keith Powers is creative, passionate, generous, and cheerful. Inquisitive by nature, you can learn a lot from a Leo partner like Powers, whose zeal for life is contagious. Your relationship will be a constant exchange of ideas and thoughtful conversation.

If you're a Cancer, date Jon Kortajarena. kortajarenajon on Instagram Opposites really do attract. You are deeply intuitive and emotional, while Jon Kortajarena, your Taurus partner, is more practical. It works because Taurus needs to be surrounded by love and warmth, which is pretty much what you're all about.

If you're a Leo, date Jasmine Tookes. jastookes on Instagram The sexual tension between you and Jasmine Tookes (Aquarius) would be intense. You like calling the shots and being the center of attention, while she prefers to be free from rules and hierarchies. If you both set your minds on a common goal (world domination, for example), there's nothing you can't overcome.

If you're a Virgo, date Tabria Majors. tabriamajors on Instagram Virgo and Pisces are opposing signs, which only makes them more compatible. A Pisces partner (like Majors) can help you overcome your insecurities, as long as you help them feel more comfortable with physical and emotional intimacy. Looks like love is a two-way street after all.

If you're a Libra, date David Agbodji. davidagbodji on Instagram You work great in teams because you're cooperative, fair, and sociable. But because you're so eager to please, you can be indecisive when it comes to making tough decisions, which is why you need a Taurus David Agbodji by your side. Taurus is goal-oriented, stable-minded, and reliable. There's no doubt that you two make a winning team.

If you're a Scorpio, date Steven Chevrin. stevenchevrin on Instagram Stephen Chevrin (Aquarius) is the perfect partner for you, Scorpio. You are passionate, stubborn, and mysterious, while Chevrin is progressive, independent, and thoughtful. The result is a fiery romance ignited by your desire to be in control and Chevrin's to be unrestrained. Plus, there's nothing an Aquarius hates more than broken promises, which is perfect since you're a ride-or-die kind of gal.

If you're a Sagittarius, date Bella Hadid. bellahadid on Instagram Hey Sagittarius, get your head out of the clouds! Your idealistic view of the world could land you in trouble without a level-headed Libra like Bella Hadid to keep you grounded. As a Libra, she's all about maintaining balance between fantastical fairytales and real life, as long as there's still a happy ending to this love story.

If you're a Capricorn, date Sean O'Pry. seanopry55 on Instagram You are often considered the least emotional sign of the zodiac and Sean O'Pry, a Cancer, the most emotional. When brought together though, your emotional energy aligns perfectly. You are destined to fall hopelessly in love as your grow and learn together. Your great love is the inspiration for Hollywood movies.

If you're an Aquarius, date André Hamann. andrehamann on Instagram You need a Leo like André Hamann to surround you with love and warmth — someone you encourages you to embrace your emotions and to let people in. It's not just about you, though. Hamann will be happy to know that he's at the center of your universe, which makes this a win-win.