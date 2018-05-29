Summer is the perfect time to catch up on your favorite hobbies. It can be easy to get sucked into stressful work and class schedules throughout the year, then suddenly, you don't have time to do the things you love most. Fortunately, summertime gives you the opportunity to pick up some of those activities that got pushed to the back burner. You can finish your favorite book, learn that new language, or finally do that unique thing that's always been on your bucket list. Why not incorporate your favorite activities into your next trip? Here's where you should travel to in summer 2018, based on your favorite activity.

I think many of us can agree summer is the best time of the year. It's all about making memories that last a lifetime with the people you love most. Summer is the perfect time to escape from all of life's troubles and focus your energy on having the time of your life. You can take that long awaited road trip with your bestie, camp out under the stars, or attend the hottest music festival around. Travel is at an all-time high in the summer, so you can plan an unforgettable vacay full of your favorite activities.

1 Honolulu For Scuba Diving Ed Giles/Getty Images News/Getty Images It's no secret that Honolulu is a hot spot for water sports. If you want to swim with the fish in the deep blue, why not consider scuba diving? You'll experience such a thrill as you swim to the bottom of the ocean with sea life surrounding you. If scuba diving is on your summer bucket list, then you could try an intro dive with Kaimana divers. Before you know it, you'll be channeling your inner mermaid in a gorgeous oasis.

2 Joshua Tree National Park For Camping Shannon Aston/Stocksy Camp out at Joshua Tree National Park to relive the carefree summer days of your childhood. You've probably seen this California desert on your Instagram feed, and it's been on your bucket list ever since. They offer a variety of campgrounds for you to sleep under the stars. You can keep things simple and pitch a tent or try out the glamping trend.

3 Portland, Oregon For Reading There's no shortage of cafes and bookstores in Portland for the book lovers of the world. Summer is a great time to read those books you just haven't had time to finish. Portland, Oregon is home to Powell's Books, aka, the "world's largest independent book store." You'll be able to browse through rows of books, and will never get bored. In other words, Powell's is a bookworm's paradise. If you want to sip coffee at a cozy cafe, then hit up one of many coffee shops in the city.

4 Chicago, Illinois For Attending Festivals Frank Hoensch/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coachella may be over, but you can head to Chicago to see the hottest live music acts at Lollapalooza Music Festival. Go big and spend four days jammin' out at Grant Park. Alternatively, you can purchase a one-day pass and spend the rest of the weekend exploring this incredible city. Lollapalooza is just one of many music festivals you can attend in Chicago this summer. The city even organized a music-packed bucket list for music lovers to make the most of their time in the city.