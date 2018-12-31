Now that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have tied the knot, everyone is wondering about the newlyweds’ honeymoon. Will they keep it quiet or go big? Well, a new report from E! News suggests that the celebrity couple will keep it just as low-key and family-oriented as their Tennessee wedding was! So, where will Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth honeymoon? All current speculation suggests that they’ve headed to the mountains!

According to a Dec. 30 report from E! News, Cyrus and Hemsworth may have headed to Montana for their honeymoon to spend time with Hemsworth’s family. Elite Daily reached out to Cyrus and Hemsworth’s teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The actor’s brothers, Luke and Chris, as well as Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky, are said to be vacationing in Montana as well. And to add to that, Chris’ children India Rose, 6, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 4, are also reportedly in tow. So, it’s a family affair for sure!

E! also reports that the couple’s friends, including Cyrus’ hairstylist Aleksey Bishop, are currently spending some time in Montana with them. The more, the merrier I suppose! All in all, though, it sounds like a whole bunch of fun and the perfect way to spend such a special time!

Luke and Elsa Pataky have already shared photos from their snowy getaway on Instagram. Luke shared this photo of Liam wearing a ski mask on Saturday, Dec. 29:

Pataky shared this photo of her and her husband Chris on her Insta on the same day:

Cyrus herself hasn’t been seen in any of the photos just yet, but since she and Hemsworth literally just got married, I’m sure she’s in the background somewhere watching all the snow-filled antics unfold.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot just before Christmas on Dec. 23 after 10 years of dating on and off. They married at their Nashville home in front of a small group of friends and family. In photos posted to Instagram, you can see that Cyrus’ parents had a front-row seat to the nuptials:

Cyrus’ hairstylist was also at the ceremony and shared a lovely photo of the newlywed couple on Instagram.

“So honored to be a part of this day. Never in a million years would I think this would happen. I’m so thankful for everything and everyone❤️ Hair by me @aleksey_hair,” Bishop wrote on the post.

Here’s a look at the very sweet photo:

While the marriage may have seemed sudden to casual fans, it was actually a long time coming. Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song, which was released in 2009, and really hit it off. After spending time together on set, the two were pretty much inseparable and have made the most of the last decade. Even with all their romantic ups and downs over the years, these two stars have proved that their love for each other is stronger than any obstacle they’ve had to overcome. What an awesome way to close out the year, right?